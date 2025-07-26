A woman has been sent to an early grave in Lagos state after a speeding truck driver with faulty brakes lost control

The incident occurred at Ita Oluwo, a community on the Lagos-Ogun state border, after a speeding truck rammed into another truck, trapping and crushing the woman

Adebayo Taofiq, the director of public affairs and enlightenment, LASTMA, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday and shared further details

Tragedy struck as a woman was crushed to death at Ita Oluwo, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states, after a speeding truck with failed brakes rammed into another truck, trapping her between the two, on Friday, July 25.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday, July 26, by its director of public affairs and enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to LASTMA, the accident occurred on Friday, July 25, involving two iron-rod-laden Iveco trucks.

One of the trucks experienced a brake failure, while speeding, lost control and rammed into a stationary vehicle, trapping the woman between the two vehicles.

“A woman was tragically caught and trapped between the two articulated vehicles,” LASTMA said.

Emergency officials promptly extricated the victim from the wreckage and transported her to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu.

Reckless driving and over speeding - LASTMA boss

Reacting, LASTMA general manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condemned the incident, attributing it to mechanical negligence and recklessness on the part of the driver.

“This appalling tragedy highlights the urgent necessity for unyielding compliance with road safety protocols, particularly for operators of articulated trucks conveying hazardous and high-density cargo,” he said.

Bakare-Oki called on haulage firms to enforce routine mechanical checks, driver certification, and fitness assessments before putting drivers behind the wheels of heavy-duty vehicles.

“Roadworthiness is not optional, but obligatory for those entrusted with the operation of high-risk transport equipment,” he said.

