A Nigerian lady has shared how a decision to deny her elder brother money affected their relationship

The lady refused to send her brother N2,000 for food because she was saving for a new iPhone 11

Her brother was later hospitalised and the relationship between the siblings has remained distant since the incident

An Abuja-based Nigerian lady, Tiwa, has narrated the emotional aftermath of refusing to assist her elder brother with a small amount of money for food.

Despite having the funds, she chose to prioritise a luxury purchase, a move that led to a health crisis and a broken family bond.

A Nigerian lady refuses to give her elder brother N2,000 for feeding. Photo credit: nobod3yyyy/X, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tiwa explained that at age 20, she had just received her first salary of N85,000. She felt financially independent and was saving towards buying an iPhone 11 to replace her damaged phone.

When her brother reached out asking for N2,000 to eat, she not only refused but also scolded him for his dependency. At the time, she had N41,000 in her account.

Lady denies brother money, shares aftermath

The situation took a turn for the worse three days later when their mother called to report that the brother had collapsed at a junction.

He was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a severe ulcer, malaria, and exhaustion. Tiwa ended up paying N78,000 for his treatment, an amount far higher than the N2,000 he initially requested.

Although she covered the medical bills, the emotional damage was already done.

She said:

"My brother survived. But something died.

He never asked me for anything again. Not even “how far.”

Birthdays? He posts everyone except me.

Christmas? He does everything else but never looks my side.

N2,000. That was the price of my brother."

See her full story below:

Reactions trail sibling's story

@Temi_labii said:

"You mentioned that you always come through for him, but the one time you said no he fainted, you were the one that still paid the hospital bills, you didn’t do anything wrong, the 2k wouldn’t have stopped him from fainting, him keeping malice over your money is funny."

@Adeyimika05 said:

"Maybe some people don’t understand the statement family over everything.

Giving your brother 2k when he’s hungry is better than contributing 20k later for hospital bills."

@Big_ohmzz said:

"All I know is I always send my brother n younger sis money. I budget and solve my problems also."

Lady shares strange request from in-laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young widow shared how her mother-in-law and brother-in-law made a disturbing request to her four months following her husband's death.

Source: Legit.ng