Truck Crushes 16-Year-Old WAEC Candidate Returning from Exam Centre in Ogun.

A 16-year-old WASSCE candidate, Omobewaji Sanni, was killed in Ijebu Ode when a truck lost control and ran over her and another student

Omobewaji, a brilliant former student of Adeola Odutola College, had just given birth three months earlier and was pursuing her education as an external candidate

Her grieving mother, who raised her single-handedly, is now left to care for the baby and is calling on the government for support and scholarship assistance

The quiet streets of Ijebu Ode were thrown into mourning recently following the heartbreaking death of 16-year-old Omobewaji Sanni, a West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidate, who was fatally struck by a truck while returning home from school.

Omobewaji, who had enrolled as an external candidate at Seico Secondary School for the ongoing WASSCE, was one of two students killed in the tragic incident.

The teenager, a former student of Adeola Odutola College, had temporarily dropped out of school after becoming pregnant in SS3.

Her mother, Mrs. Olorunwa Sanni, in an interview with PUNCH, said she was determined not to let that derail her daughter's future.

“I told myself a child’s mistake shouldn't be the end of her journey,” she recounted.

“So, I registered her at Seico as an external candidate. She had her baby boy on February 2nd and was just trying to catch up with her education.”

The fatal crash occurred when a truck driver reportedly lost control and veered into a group of students.

According to eyewitness accounts shared with the family, Omobewaji and another girl, Aliyah, attempted to flee, taking refuge behind a church fence. In a chilling turn of events, the truck rammed into the fence, crushing the girls.

While Aliyah died instantly, Omobewaji was rushed to the General Hospital in Ijebu Ode, where doctors battled to save her. She received multiple pints of blood and was placed on oxygen.

Plans were already in motion to transfer her to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital for further treatment when she succumbed to her injuries.

“She was already prepped for an X-ray before we left for Sagamu,” Mrs. Sanni said, her voice heavy with grief.

“But right before we could proceed, she passed away.”

Mother mourns 'untimely' death of prodigy

A single mother of four, Mrs. Sanni described Omobewaji as a brilliant and kind-hearted girl who dreamt of becoming a medical doctor. Her teachers, she said, always spoke highly of her academic promise. Despite the pain, she clings to her faith and the responsibility of raising the three-month-old child now left behind.

The driver involved in the crash reportedly fled the scene but is now said to be in police custody along with the vehicle’s motor boy.

“We’ve spent over N750,000 trying to save her,” Mrs. Sanni noted.

"Now, we have to care for her baby alone. Infant formula costs N12,500 and he’s already finishing the third tin. We’re surviving on people’s kindness.”

As she mourns her youngest child, Mrs. Sanni appeals for government assistance — particularly in the form of educational support for the orphaned baby.

“If only she had lived to fulfill her dreams,” she said. “All we have now are memories and a child to raise without his mother.”

