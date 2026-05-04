Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, has predicted the result of Manchester City’s crucial game at Everton

Pep Guardiola’s side must win in Liverpool to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table

Any result other than a win could spell the end of Manchester City’s Premier League title ambition this season

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has predicted the result of the crucial Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton.

Manchester City will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England, to face Everton on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 8 pm kickoff time.

Everton will host Manchester City at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Photo by Andrew Matthews.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola’s side have not been in Premier League action for two match days because of their FA Cup semi-final involvement, allowing Arsenal to open a six-point gap.

The Citizens must now win their outstanding two matches to close the gap and return to the top of the Premier League table as the title race intensifies.

As noted by the Premier League, any result short of a win in both matches, starting with Everton, would spell the end of City’s title ambitions this season and hand Arsenal the title.

Mysterious cat predicts Everton vs Man City

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared the results of Everton vs Manchester City.

The cat backed Manchester City to claim victory and reduce the gap at the top of the Premier League table to three points with a game at hand.

Further observations from the video suggest it would be a tough match for City after the cat took a long look at other meal bowls before eating from the one labelled City.

Guardiola speaks ahead of facing Everton

City boss Pep Guardiola provided injury updates on some of his players who have been on the treatment table for a while ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

“He [Rodri] is getting better. Still he hasn’t trained so we will see in the next few days. Always I am confident,” Pep said as quoted by Mancity.com . “Ruben is not yet with the team. Him, Josko and Rodri are getting better.

Pep Guardiola provides injury update on Manchester City stars ahead of Everton clash. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The Spanish manager looks forward to a difficult tie against Everton and admitted that they have become even more difficult at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“Always Everton have been tough. Old Everton was so cool and so British and I loved to go there but in the new stadium they are defending really well and always it has been tough,” he added.

“We can’t have any result but win, win, win,” he concluded.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal opened a six-point gap over Manchester City.

The Gunners now have 79% chance of lifting the title after City had a matchday of inactivity because of their involvement in the FA Cup semi-final, beating Southampton 2-1.

Source: Legit.ng