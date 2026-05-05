A young lady showed off the Itel Power Tank she recently purchased on social media, and the payment receipt

The video shows the moment she visited a store to buy the item and how she reacted when she took it to her shop

The amount that was revealed in the payment receipt she shared online made many people react in the comments section

Amid the issue of power outage, a young lady has purchased a brand new Itel PowerTank and showed it off online to her followers, as well as the receipt, which shows the exact amount she paid for it.

The individual, who is based in Auchi, posted a video of herself on her way to a specific store where she bought the Itel PowerTank.

Lady shares receipt after buying Itel PowerTank, sparks reactions. Photo Source: TikTok/cassyssphere

Source: TikTok

Lady buys itel Power Tank, displays payment

After the purchase, she shared a video that shows the amount of the itel PowerTank.

@cassyssphere returned to her store, as shown in the TikTok video, and showed off the itel PowerTank in excitement.

In the description of the video she posted online, she mentioned that the itel PowerTank would help her put an end to fuel drama.

Young woman trends after buying Itel PowerTank for her shop. Photo Source: TikTok/cassyssphere

Source: TikTok

The TikTok description read:

"SOLAR ENERGY BATTERY🪫 no more fuel drama."

Her post immediately caught the attention of her followers, who took to the comment section to congratulate her on the purchase.

Reactions as lady buys Itel PowerTank

Faith bliss added:

pls can it power a thermocool fridge."

UKWU VENZA shared:

"Congratulations baebi ❤️omo Una dy try on gen for that shop sha."

PHONE VENDOR IN AUCHI added:

"Thanks for your patronage Ms. Cassey."

@nanalove noted:

"Congratulations 🎉 but please ur vendor."

@Rutheiratelier said:

"Congratulations."

SOFT BOY said:

"I brought joggers from her na gave me jeans shorts as gif you all patronize her."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went viral after installing a 6kVA solar inverter with lithium batteries and multiple panels to enjoy 24-hour electricity.

He shared a full breakdown of his expenses, revealing that he spent over N2.9 million on the setup, including the inverter, batteries, panels, and installation.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a businesswoman based in Benin City shared her experience after buying an Itel Power Tank solar generator without panels.

She explained that she had to sacrifice buying a new wig to afford the device and said she decided not to get panels because of her living environment.

According to her, she plans to charge the power tank with electricity at night and use it during the day, as an unstable power supply has been affecting her business.

Man gives review of Itel Power Tank

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience with an Itel Power Tank, revealing how long it lasted after charging and how much he paid for it.

He explained that the 1KWh/500W power tank can last up to two days, depending on usage, and said he uses it to power his laptop, phone, power bank, rechargeable lamp, and fan. The man also disclosed that he bought the device for about N315,000.

Source: Legit.ng