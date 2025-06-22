A fatal accident occurred on Old Ipaja Road near Agbotikuyo, Lagos state, on Sunday, June 22, 2025

A truck driver killed a driver and injured three passengers after crushing a commercial minibus, popularly called Korope

It was gathered that the truck suffered brake failure and rammed into the minibus heading toward Iyana Ipaja, Alimosho

Ipaja, Lagos state - A driver has lost his life and three passengers were seriously injured after a truck crushed a commercial minibus, popularly called Korope, in Lagos.

The tragic incident occurred along the Old Ipaja Road near Agbotikuyo, Lagos, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

As reported by Vanguard, a fully loaded 40-ft Mack container truck with registration MUS 729 XY suffered brake failure and rammed into the minibus heading toward Iyana Ipaja, Alimosho.

The accident caused major traffic delays along Old Ipaja Road and nearby routes, including Shofunde and Olufunlayo.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials arrested the truck driver as he tried to flee and handed him over to officers from the Elere and Area G Police Divisions.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said:

“This devastating crash occurred on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The truck lost control due to brake failure and toppled onto the minibus, killing the driver instantly. LASTMA officers responded immediately and rescued three injured passengers — two women and one man — who were handed to medical responders for treatment.”

Giwa urged all truck operators to maintain their vehicles, especially the braking systems, before putting them on the road.

The governor's aide expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. He also praised the quick action of LASTMA officers.

Truck crushes WAEC candidate returning from exam centre

Recall that a 16-year-old West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidate, Omobewaji Sanni, was killed when a truck lost control and ran over her and another student in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

Omobewaji, a brilliant former student of Adeola Odutola College, had just given birth three months earlier and was pursuing her education as an external candidate.

Her grieving mother, who raised her single-handedly, is now left to care for the baby and is calling on the government for support and scholarship assistance.

Truck crushes couple, 1 other to death in Ogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 25-year-old Moses Ekpolo, his 19-year-old wife, Josephine Ekpolo, and another person were crushed to death.

The Ogun state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the truck driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle the couple was riding.

Odutola said the bodies of the three victims have been transferred to Idera Mortuary in the Sagamu area of the state.

