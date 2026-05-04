Residents have fled the Tenebo community after suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked the Kaiama area in Kwara state

A police mobile force camp was stormed at about 3:00 a.m., leaving three officers dead and two injured, as gathered by Legit.ng

A community witness accused the delayed security response and questioned the effectiveness of curfews amid repeated attacks in the area

Dozens of residents of Tenebo community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state have fled their ancestral homes following a deadly early morning attack by suspected Boko Haram fighters, Legit.ng has gathered.

Three officers killed as suspected Boko Haram storm police camp in Kwara community attack

Source: Getty Images

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 2, targeted a Police Mobile Force (PMF) camp in the community, leaving at least three officers dead and two others injured.

A community source told Legit.ng that the heavily armed assailants stormed the facility at about 3:00 a.m., catching security personnel off guard. They then opened fire in what witnesses described as a coordinated and brazen attack.

Residents said the sound of sustained gunfire shattered the calm of the rural community, forcing families to flee into nearby bushes and neighbouring villages for safety.

Many were said to have abandoned their belongings in a rush to escape the violence, while others remained in hiding hours after the attack for fear of a possible return by the gunmen.

Eyewitness accounts obtained by Legit.ng painted a grim picture of the incident, with locals describing widespread panic and confusion as the attackers operated with apparent precision.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, during a conversation with Legit.ng, acknowledged the attack.

“The attack is true. But will provide more accurate and detailed information shortly (on the casualties),” she said.

Community source reacts

Meanwhile, residents have expressed anger and frustration over the worsening security situation in the area, especially in spite of the curfew imposed by authorities.

A resident, Hassan Borgu, told Legit.ng that the attackers killed three mobile police officers and injured others during the raid. He also alleged a delay in the response of other security operatives.

“They killed three Mobile Police and injured some. Soldiers were told to follow them, but they refused. They said they are waiting for orders before they can follow them,” he alleged.

Borgu further criticised the effectiveness of the curfew, saying it has done little to protect residents from repeated attacks.

“Every day, we are forced to stay indoors because of curfew, but still, they keep attacking us. We don't even know the importance of the curfew forcefully imposed on us,” he added.

Fear grips Kaiama after deadly dawn attack on police camp by suspected Boko Haram fighters

Source: Original

Kwara`s history of attacks

The latest assault occurred barely two weeks after residents of the Kemanji community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara were thrown into mourning and fear following a deadly overnight attack by armed bandits, who killed several soldiers and abducted at least seven residents.

The attack, which reportedly began at 3:00 a.m. on Monday, April 20, came just days after suspected terrorists allegedly issued a threat letter to the community.

It was gathered that the assailants stormed the quiet rural settlement under the cover of darkness, firing sporadically and forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes in search of safety.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, recounted the chaos:

“We started hearing heavy gunshots around 3 a.m. At first, we thought it was a misunderstanding, but it became clear that we were under attack. People were running in all directions. It was terrifying.”

Sources said the community had earlier received a warning, which residents took seriously, but it eventually materialised into a devastating attack.

Kwara attack leaves farmer dead during prayer

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that armed terrorists invaded Wodata community in Edu LGA of Kwara state during Jumu’at prayer hours. A farmer identified as Mr Amos was killed on his farmland.

Residents said the attackers stormed the agrarian community when many villagers were at the mosque, looting shops and causing panic as people fled into safety during the violent raid.

Source: Legit.ng