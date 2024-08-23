A tragic accident in Papalanto involved a truck and a tricycle, resulting in the deaths of a grandmother and her granddaughter

The incident occurred early Friday, August 23, and was reported by TRACE spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families, and motorists were warned about the dangers of reckless driving following the incident

Ogun State - A tragic incident occurred in the Papalanto area where a truck claimed the lives of two individuals.

The crash took place early Friday morning, August 23, and was reported by Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE).

A tragic accident in Ogun state Photo credit: @Tinytuneoficial

Source: Twitter

Akinbiyi explained that the accident, involving an Iveco truck with the license plate KJA 166 XJ and a tricycle with the plate TRE 627 VP, was caused by reckless driving on the part of the truck driver.

As reported by The Punch, the crash involved four people—two men and two women—with the two women tragically losing their lives.

According to Akinbiyi, the truck driver fled the scene following the incident, leaving behind the devastation he caused.

He explained:

"Based on an eyewitness report, the truck attempted to overtake the tricycle as both vehicles were heading toward Abeokuta near Papalanto.

"During the manoeuvre, the truck dragged the tricycle along its side, causing it to fall in front of the truck, which then ran over it.

"This tragic incident resulted in the immediate deaths of a grandmother and her granddaughter, the only passengers in the tricycle."

Truck driver flees after killing grandmother, daughter

He further noted that the truck driver fled the scene before he could be apprehended, Leadership reported.

The bodies of the deceased were subsequently handed over to their families, and he issued a warning to motorists about the dangers of reckless driving.

