Tragedy struck in Okete Village, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, as a truck rammed into a residential compound, killing nine family members.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

The police have begun a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic occurrence.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The Benue State Police Command has launched a full investigation into the accident, with assurances that more details will be provided to the public as inquiries progress.

Mining truck runs into car, residential building

Earlier, a fatal accident occurred in Okete village, Okpikwu Oglewu, located in the Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State, on Wednesday, January 15.

Ten persons were confirmed dead after a mining truck crashed into a bus and then into a residential building.

According to community leader Ekah Bernard, the accident happened when the mining truck collided with a bus carrying six occupants, Channels Television.

The truck then veered off course and crashed into a nearby residential building, resulting in the tragic deaths of a family of four.

Ebonyi: 5 burnt to death as bus rams into construction site

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than five persons have been burnt to death and nine others injured in a fatal road accident along the Abakaiki-Enugu Expressway in Ebonyi state.

The accident involved a 16-seater mass transit bus at the popular G-hostel axis of the busy and strategic interstate road on Thursday, October 24.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ebonyi Sector Commander, Igwe Henry, said that the fully loaded bus crashed and busted into flames.

