Refusing to accept the judges' unanimous decision, Portable has released a scathing diss track aimed at Carter Efe after his defeat

Portable alleged that the fight was rigged because over N23 billion had been wagered on his victory

The singer slammed the referee’s decision to stop the match, arguing that he was merely "panting" and should have been allowed to continue

Days after losing to skitmaker Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos, Portable has released a diss track aimed at his opponent while also addressing what he believes went wrong.

In part of the lyrics, he stated:

“So that they wouldn’t set me up, I used streetwise. Industry don backfire. I use my song to carry them like four tyres.”

Portable releases a scathing diss track aimed at Carter Efe after his boxing defeat. Photos: Portable.

Source: Instagram

Speaking after the bout, Portable insisted that his defeat was not a fair one.

According to him, the fight was allegedly stopped prematurely to avoid a massive financial payout tied to bets placed on him.

He stated:

“It was cheating. They couldn’t pay the money, so they rigged it. They couldn’t pay the N23 billion that people bet on me. If Portable wins, they can never pay the money.”

He also argued that the stoppage was unjustified, claiming he was still capable of continuing the fight.

“They said I was panting — I did the same against Charles Okocha. All they should have done was pour water on me,” he added.

Carter Efe was declared the winner by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 27-30 in his favour after three rounds.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Portable's diss track

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Ncnonso noted:

"Portable might have been beaten by Carter but nobody can intimidate him. Portable trust in his ability. Without Portable, there will be nothing like Celebrity Fight in Nigeria. His image promoted it and I hope he is paid well for the fight. In exhibition fights, the reward should not only be for the winner alone - he should be paid handsomely."

@skood009 shared:

"If Portable had won that fight, he would have been loud. He is a sore loser. Sometimes losing with pride is better than this nonsense he is doing on the TL. My question is: did they beat him or not?"

@ayumzi stated:

"This dude ehn... though even in America their are street gangs and all, is a cosmic phenomenon, to Germany, since humans are parties creatures by nature, but understanding over here in Nigeria it has become a social epidemic, so why is he always encouraging it with his platform"

@alhajitequila commented:

"Person wey choose this particular snap filter for portable God beg God for rice God go give am sand tf"

Portable alleges that the fight was rigged because over N23 billion had been wagered on his victory. Photo: Portable.

Source: Instagram

How much Carter Efe earned

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe pocketed ₦50 million, a reward said to be backed by businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, following his victory over Portable.

It is one of the biggest payouts seen in Nigeria’s growing celebrity boxing scene.

Source: Legit.ng