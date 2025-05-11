In a tragic road accident along the Eko Bridge inward Alaka corridor, two dispatch riders lost their lives following a fatal collision involving two fully loaded Mack trucks

According to preliminary investigations, one of the truck drivers, reportedly speeding and dozing off behind the wheel, lost control of his vehicle

The fatal incident has sent ripples of grief and alarm through the Lagos motoring public.

According to a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, the director, public affairs and enlightenment, department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), preliminary findings showed that the driver of one of the articulated trucks, reportedly driving at an excessive speed while allegedly dozing off, lost control of the vehicle. The truck then swayed into another moving truck ahead of it, triggering a violent impact. LASTMA's statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

This catastrophic collision led to the dislodgement of a 20-foot container from one of the trucks, which subsequently crushed two unsuspecting dispatch riders who were navigating the route at the time. Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene.

Response from LASTMA officers, who were on routine traffic monitoring duty beneath the Eko Bridge, ensured the immediate rescue of one severely injured truck driver. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital in a Lagos state government ambulance for urgent medical attention.

However, the remaining two truck drivers absconded from the scene, presumably out of fear of the grim aftermath.

Deadly Lagos accident: LASTMA takes action

To forestall further incidents and safeguard other road users, LASTMA personnel immediately cordoned off the affected stretch of the bridge and redirected vehicular traffic through the Coastain Roundabout inward Alaka en route to Stadium.

Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the general manager of LASTMA, in his message of condolence to the bereaved families, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. He reiterated the critical importance of responsible driving, particularly for operators of articulated vehicles.

He urged all drivers to exercise utmost caution, maintain full alertness, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before commencing any journey.

Bakare-Oki further emphasised the agency’s ongoing, robust public enlightenment campaigns aimed at instilling safety consciousness among drivers, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles.

Investigations are currently underway to trace and apprehend the fleeing drivers involved in the fatal crash.

Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident included: the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC), State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), and policemen from the Iporin division of the state.

