25-year-old Moses Ekpolo, his 19-year-old wife, Josephine Ekpolo, and another person have been crushed to death

The Ogun state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said the truck driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle the couple was riding

Odutola said the bodies of the three victims have been transferred to Idera Mortuary in Sagamu area of the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sagamu, Ogun state - A truck driver has crushed to death 25-year-old Moses Ekpolo, his 19-year-old wife, Josephine Ekpolo, and one Kolawole Moshood near Lafarge Company along Sagamu-Ogijo road in Ogun state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Sunday, October 13.

Their bodies have been transferred to Idera Mortuary in Sagamu. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The state police spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, said a Foton truck with registration number EKY 778 XM, a space wagon car with registration number AM299AHD, and a Bajaj motorcycle with number plate JGB 265 WG.

Odutola said the truck driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle the couple was riding from behind, The Punch reports.

She added that it caused the couple’s motorcycle to hit the space wagon car simultaneously.

” The driver of the truck suddenly lost control leaving his lane and collided with the motorcycle from behind, causing it to hit the space wagon car simultaneously.

” The motorcycle rider, his wife, and a passenger in the space wagon car, Kolawole Moshood, all suffered serious injuries.

” They were promptly taken to Idera Private Hospital in Sagamu, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival. Their bodies have been transferred to Idera Mortuary in Sagamu”.

Trailer loses control kills 6 in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that six people were killed on Sunday when a trailer with failed brakes crashed into a car and commercial bus at the Second Rainbow bus stop in Lagos.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as emergency responders and bystanders rushed to assist the injured, while bodies were already being removed.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the tragic accident via social media, as authorities worked to manage the aftermath.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng