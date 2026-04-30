The Supreme Court's adjournment of the hearing of the Kano Emirate tussle until after the general election has provided more clarification on the timing concerns

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the Supreme Court position could be associated with the historical relevance of the matter

The Kano royal tussle has been between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and his predecessor, Aminu Ado Bayero, who was removed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of the high-profile legal tussle over the Kano Emirate seat to April 19, 2027, after the matter was first heard at the apex court. A development that raises suspicion about the possibility of political influence on the apex court decision.

At the proceedings on Monday, April 20, 2026, the Supreme Court heard the preliminary arguments from the parties involved in the matter before announcing the adjournment.

Supreme Court to hear Kano royal tussle after general election Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The Kano royal tussle has been between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was removed by the Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration, through a constitutional amendment and reinstated by the Abba Kabir Yusuf's government, which also amended the rules governing local government and chieftaincy in the state and Aminu Ado Bayero, who was removed, installed by Ganduje and dethroned by Yusuf.

However, political meaning was being read into the matter because Yusuf and Ganduje are now in the same political ship, and April 2027 is just two months after the general election and the decision came amid the political tension in the state.

However, the insinuation was dispelled by a political analyst, Omotayo Yusuf, while speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, saying the matter might have been adjourned for one year after because of its historical relevance.

Analyst's comment on Kano royal tussle

He maintained that history has indicated that a first-class traditional stool like that of the Kano emirate would take years before a legal conclusion can be reached.

"I do not think that the general election is the hook on which the Supreme Court is hanging its decision. I do think that because of the historical angle of this saga, knowledgeable people who have studied history already postulated that for a first-class seat as a Kano Emirate, it will take years of litigation to make any concrete final decision.

"I do not think that the upcoming general election is a key indicator. Rather, I do think that because of how sensitive that historical seat is, it is going to take years of litigation for a concrete decision to be made, and I do not think that it is political.

"It is not to rule out the political angle, as we've seen how political leaders in Kano State have moved back and forth on who they are supporting, but rather, I do think that it is going to drag on and on for years until a concrete decision is made."

Omotayo Yusuf reacts as the Supreme Court fixes a date to hear the Kano Emirate matter Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Kano emir speaks on fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has again been dragged over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir has started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng