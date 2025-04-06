Two fatal road crashes on Saturday in Ogun State claimed 25 lives, including an FRSC official, and left eight others injured

The first accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to speeding, involving a truck, a tanker, and a commercial bus

A second crash at Mosimi during rescue operations involved seven vehicles and was caused by brake failure, tragically killing a rescue worker and others

A devastating series of accidents along major highways in Ogun State on Saturday left at least 25 people dead and eight others injured, including a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official.

The crashes, which occurred at separate locations, have raised fresh concerns about road safety and driver recklessness.

Overspeeding crashes truck into a tanker

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. near the NIPCO filling station on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A Mack truck (SEY 363 YY) traveling at high speed lost control and collided with a tanker (T2900LA) and a commercial bus (LSD 180 YA). The impact of the crash killed seven people—six men and one woman—while four others sustained injuries.

Florence Okpe, spokesperson for the Ogun State FRSC, confirmed the incident in a statement. She noted that 15 people were involved in the accident, with the injured taken to Divine Touch Hospital and Glory Center Hospital in Ibafo.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Idera Morgue in Sagamu.

Brake failure causes another accident

Later that same day, a second, more deadly collision occurred around 4 p.m. along the Sagamu-Ikorodu Road near Mosimi. FRSC officials were already on-site clearing an earlier accident when a vehicle with brake failure plowed into the rescue team.

The crash involved seven vehicles and resulted in 18 fatalities, including an FRSC officer. Four others were injured and rushed to Dasochris Hospital in Gbaga, while the deceased were deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

Okpe provided further details, stating:

“This happened when vehicle one and two crashed, and the FRSC rescue team were carrying out the rescue operation when another vehicle ran into them as a result of brake failure and killed an FRSC staff.”

Akinwumi Fasakin, Ogun State FRSC Sector Commander, expressed deep sorrow over the incidents, attributing them to excessive speeding and mechanical failures. He urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and remain vigilant, especially in high-traffic zones.

Natasha condoles with families of Lokoja crash victims

In a similar report, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of students in a fatal road accident in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The senator extended her heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, describing the loss as an unimaginable tragedy.

She stated:

"My heart goes out to you in this darkest of moments. No words can fully convey the pain of losing a loved one. I share in your sorrow and pray that God grants you the strength to bear this irreparable loss."

The fatal crash, which occurred on Monday afternoon, involved an articulated truck that lost control and rammed into a school shuttle bus transporting students to the Federal University Lokoja's permanent site in Felele.

The impact claimed multiple lives, leaving the academic community in deep mourning.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck, loaded with wood and containers of palm oil, experienced brake failure before colliding with the bus.

Kwara residents demand speed bumps after fatal crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the residents and travellers had renewed their calls for urgent safety measures in the Oko Olowo area of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway, Kwara state following yet another fatal accident that claimed two lives.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved a motorcycle popularly known as "Ladies Bike" and a petrol tanker.

