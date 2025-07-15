In tears, Buhari’s Daughter, Others Arrive Place of Burial
The first daughter of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatima Buhari, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday in tears, as the family prepared for his burial.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Fatima looked very sad and heartbroken and was seen crying quietly as she was comforted by close friends and relatives.
The first daughter of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatima Buhari, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday in tears, as the family prepared for his burial.
Fatima looked very sad and heartbroken and was seen crying quietly as she was comforted by close friends and relatives.
Other members of the Buhari family also began arriving at the Daura home on Tuesday morning, even as the body of the former president was en route to Nigeria from London.
Earlier this morning, the body of the late president departed London aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, heading to Katsina for burial in his hometown of Daura.
Meanwhile, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, left Abuja and is en route to Daura to attend the burial ceremony.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.