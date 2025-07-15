The first daughter of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatima Buhari, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday in tears, as the family prepared for his burial.

Fatima looked very sad and heartbroken and was seen crying quietly as she was comforted by close friends and relatives.

In tears, Buhari’s daughter, others arrive place of burial

Source: UGC

Other members of the Buhari family also began arriving at the Daura home on Tuesday morning, even as the body of the former president was en route to Nigeria from London.

Earlier this morning, the body of the late president departed London aboard a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, heading to Katsina for burial in his hometown of Daura.

Meanwhile, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, left Abuja and is en route to Daura to attend the burial ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng