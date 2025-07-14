In a new twist, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has provided a fresh account about his last moments with the former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on July 13

Abdulsalami revealed that he and Buhari had been receiving treatment at the same facility in the United Kingdom, but Buhari died while he was being discharged

In a trending interview on Monday, July 14, Abdulsalami revealed when he learnt of Buhari’s death

A former Head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), has revealed that he was admitted to the same hospital in London as former President Muhammadu Buhari.

"I have been discharged" - Abdulsalami

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, United Kingdom.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Monday, July 14, Abdulsalami said he had only just been discharged from the hospital when he received the news of Buhari’s passing.

He said:

“Unfortunately, we were in the same hospital together. But I have been discharged.

“So, when I heard the news of his passing away, I quickly went there to condole the family and see what could be done in order to get the corpse ready to be taken home.”

Reflecting on their relationship, Abdulsalami said his bond with Buhari dated back over six decades to their time in the Nigerian military.

“He was my senior, and during the unfortunate civil war, we were fighting in the same sector with him,” he said.

Speaking further, he described the late president as “a gentleman who was very quiet and exceptionally honest.”

“You can trust Buhari with anything on this earth and he will not betray you,” Abdulsalami added.

Meanwhile, Buhari's last public appearance was when former vice president, Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and others visited him at his Kaduna residence a few weeks ago.

Shettima to accompany Buhari’s remains to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kashim Shettima and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, arrived in London, the United Kingdom, to receive the body of the late Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president and the chief of staff led the Nigerian delegation to London early Monday.

The Nigerian delegation to the United Kingdom was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum; among others.

