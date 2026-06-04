Oyo state lawmakers have rejected suggeestion to negotiate with bandits abducting teachers and students in Esiele community

The state assembly demanded security audits for schools near forests and border settlements amid rising insecurity

The lawmakers called for enhanced rescue operations and the installation of security measures in vulnerable schools

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibada, Oyo State - Members of the Oyo State House of Assembly have rejected suggestions to negotiate with bandits who abducted teachers and students in Esiele community in Oriire local government area of the state.

The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, and the State Universal Basic Education Board to immediately conduct security audits of schools located near forests and border settlements across the state.

They expressed concern over the recurring attacks and increasing bandit activities in the area.

As reported by The Punch, the lawmakers called for intensified rescue operations to secure the release of victims abducted during the attack.

This resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the lawmaker representing Oriire State Constituency, Johnson Ogundele, during plenary.

The motion highlighted growing insecurity in parts of the Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

“The Assembly also urges the government to expedite the installation of solar-powered security lights, perimeter fencing, and CCTV cameras in vulnerable schools and to develop a comprehensive Safe School Emergency Response Protocol for public and private schools across Oyo.

“The Assembly equally rejects suggestions and calls that the State Government should negotiate with the bandits who abducted teachers and students during the coordinated attack at the community in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, on Friday, May 15, 2026.”

The Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin (Ogbomoso South), who seconded the motion, called for the establishment of state police.

Adedoyin called on the President Bola Ahmad Tinubu-led federal government to remove all obstacles delaying its creation.

Oyo govt debunks abducted pupils, teachers’ release

Recall that the Oyo state government denied a viral video claiming that the released kidnapped pupils and teachers.

Commissioner Oyelade warns against misleading information causing confusion among families.

The government assured discreet efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims.

Read more similar stories on Oyo kidnapping:

Makinde gives update on Oyo school abduction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Seyi Makinde gave updates on security efforts after the mass abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Ongoing federal-state collaboration ensures coordinated operations for rescuing abducted victims.

Residents urged to stay calm as authorities work tirelessly for the safe return of students and teachers.

Source: Legit.ng