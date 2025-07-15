Former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest at his residence in Daura, Katsina state

The laying to rest followed funeral prayers and interment attended by numerous dignitaries led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state struggled with emotions as he shed tears at Buhari's graveside

Daura, Katsina state - Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina state, fought back tears on Tuesday, July 15, as he stood alongside other prominent individuals at the graveside of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura.

Legit.ng reports that the governor, dressed in native attire, stood close to the gurney bearing the body at Buhari's burial site.

Katsina state governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, breaks down in tears at Buhari’s burial in Daura. Photo credits: @KTP92, @MBuhari

Katsina governor's emotions show at Buhari's burial

The governor was not the only one overwhelmed by emotion, Channels Television reported.

The Cable also noted the emotional moment involving Governor Radda.

Earlier in the day, Fatima Buhari, the deceased president’s daughter, was seen in tears at the family residence in Daura, Katsina state.

Reactions follow Radda's tears at Buhari's burial

The viral video of the emotional moment involving Governor Radda caught the attention of several Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) who shared their thoughts.

@JaloAbdullahi wrote:

"It is not easy; rest on, soldier."

Kawu Garba commented with an accompanying loud crying face emoji:

"Gov. Dikko Radda is really touched. He is crying all through."

Alabi Ridwan Opeyemi said:

"Buhari was like a shield for northern governors, especially Katsina. Na him know watin hit ham."

How Buhari was buried in Daura

Legit.ng reports that large crowds lined the streets of Daura and gathered at the former President's residence to pay their last respects.

The former President's final journey began on Tuesday afternoon, July 15, when his body arrived from London at Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport in Katsina.

President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima; President Umaru Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau; Prime Minister of Niger Republic Ali Lamine Zeine; former President of Niger Republic, Issoufou Mahamadou; former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; one-time minister, Rotimi Amaechi; governors, and business leaders, escorted the late President's remains on the hour-long drive to Daura.

Upon arrival, a brief lying-in-state ceremony was held at President Buhari's residence, followed by the funeral prayer (Salatul Janazah) led by Sheikh Salisu Rabiu, the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura.

President Tinubu and the late President's close family members witnessed the final interment at 5.50 p.m.

The state funeral was marked by full military honours, including a reveille and a 21-gun salute. A weeklong programme of events will continue later on Tuesday, July 15, with a condolence visit to President Buhari's family by the Presidential Committee.

Buhari's death: Lady cries in public

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a heartbreaking video emerged showing a lady visibly distraught in front of The London Clinic, United Kingdom (UK), where Buhari died.

In the trending footage seen by Legit.ng, a woman could be seen sobbing in front of The London Clinic while being consoled and escorted back into the facility by a man and a woman.

