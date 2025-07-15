BREAKING: Remains of Buhari Finally Arrive Nigeria, Video Emerges

The body of former President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Nigeria from London on Tuesday, July 15, ahead of his burial in Daura, Katsina state

President Bola Tinubu will receive Buhari’s remains at the Katsina airport, as tight security escorts the body to Daura for final Islamic rites scheduled for 2:00 pm

A seven-day national mourning period has been declared, with flags at half-mast and condolence registers opened at government offices and embassies worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The remains of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari have finally arrived in Nigeria from London, marking the beginning of his final journey home.

The late president, who passed away at age 82 on Sunday, 13 July, in a London hospital after a prolonged illness, is set to be buried today, Tuesday, 15 July, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s remains reach Nigeria for burial. Photo credit: @nwaezivictor

Source: Twitter

Buhari's aide made the announcement via X, on Tuesday, July 15.

Tinubu to receive body at Katsina airport

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally receive Buhari’s body at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport in Katsina.

This followed an earlier directive in which Tinubu sent Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila to London to accompany the body home.

A sombre mood filled the air as the body was offloaded from the aircraft amid heavy security and prayers by officials and well-wishers.

Final journey to Daura begins

From Katsina, the body of the late president is being transported under tight security to Daura, where final burial rites will be observed in accordance with Islamic tradition.

His interment is scheduled for 2:00pm today at his private residence.

Security operatives, including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army, police, and Civil Defence Corps, have been deployed across the area.

Tinubu declares 7-day mourning

Following death the death of Mohammadu Buhari, President Tinubu declared seven-day mourning for the late ex-president. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu has declared a seven-day period of national mourning.

Flags are being flown at half-mast at all government buildings and Nigerian missions abroad. Tuesday was also declared a public holiday to honour the late statesman.

Condolence registers have been opened at the Presidential Villa, government offices, and Nigerian embassies across the world.

Buhari, who once led Nigeria as a military ruler (1983–1985), later became the nation’s first opposition candidate to win a presidential election in 2015, serving two terms until 2023.

His passing marks the end of an era in Nigerian politics, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the country and around the world.

Buhari’s daughter, others arrive place of Burial

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the first daughter of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Fatima Buhari, arrived at her father’s home in Daura on Tuesday in tears, as the family prepared for his burial.

Fatima looked very sad and heartbroken and was seen crying quietly as she was comforted by close friends and relatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng