A powerful photo and short video emerged online showing President Tinubu standing solemnly beside Buhari’s coffin after its arrival in Katsina

Nigerians on social media described the moment as historic, capturing leadership, loss and legacy all in one frame

The late former president Buhari is set to be buried in Daura with dignitaries and world leaders attending to pay their final respects

A striking photo and brief video have surfaced online showing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu standing solemnly beside the remains of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, moments after the late leader’s body was returned from London.

The images, shared by officials traveling with the funeral team, capture Tinubu dressed in a humble traditional attire, his expression marked by stillness and gravity. The scene unfolded at the Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport in Katsina, where Buhari’s body arrived for burial in his hometown of Daura.

The footage, though short, shows Tinubu pausing in reflection before the casket, flanked by close aides, military officers, and family members.

Many Nigerians online have described the photo as historic, capturing a rare moment of power and mortality side by side.

Nigerians react to iconic moment

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the moment President Tinubu received the remains of the immediate occupant of his seat at Umaru Musa Yaradua International Airport.

Below are some of the comments:

@HarunaBraimoh1 said:

Dead or alive: No Nigerian has ever commanded a cult followership as large as fPMB. May Allah forgive your shortcomings and reward you with Paradise!!"

@KaitafiS commented:

Wallahi President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has honored FPMB, I pray he also finds honor and grace while he still serves the nation and after. Thank you very much PBAT."

@Aromose1 said:

Dying at 82, FPMB's body was brought home by the Vice President and received by the President. His death should not be seen as a punishment for any perceived wrongs. Until the end, he remained true to himself. His sincerity and qualities remain admirable. Rest in peace, FPMB."

@asunkybobo commented:

"Mai Gaskiya's body was not cargoed but kept in the aircraft’s cabin along with the family and crew. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds PMB in high regard. No wonder he vowed never to betray their union. May Allah Subuhana Watahallah grant fPMB Aljanatu Fridaus"

@AREWAMATTERS_ said:

Nigeria will never forget about Late President Muhammadu Buhari who walk the street of Daura into the corridors of power despite all odds. He is one of Nigeria’s finest while his name will be written in Golden letters. Rest in Jannatul Firdausi FPMB."

@Ibn_Kareem said:

fPMB soul will be brought back from Barzakh to his body for questioning tonight. The journey back to Allāh is not a joke. May Allāh have mercy on his gentle soul. I love Buhari so much. Just like a grandfather to me. May we have the opportunity to see on the day of Qiyāmah. Āmin."

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

