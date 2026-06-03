Eric Chelle has announced his Super Eagles starting 11 to face Poland in an international friendly match

Chelle fielded a strong starting lineup as he goes for victory against the Europeans at their home in Warsaw

Captain Wilfred Ndidi returns to the team, while Sevilla forward Akor Adams leads Nigeria’s attack

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed Nigeria's starting lineup to face Poland in an international friendly match in Warsaw.

Poland and Nigeria face off at the 58,000-capacity PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2026, at 7:45 PM Nigerian time.

Eric Chelle confirms Super Eagles' lineup to face Poland. Photo by Kazimierz Koper.

Source: Getty Images

Poland lost their first friendly match 2-0 to Ukraine, while Nigeria won the 2026 Unity Cup, beating Zimbabwe in the semi-final and Jamaica in the final.

Super Eagles' lineup vs Poland

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face Poland, opting for quality options in the friendly at Warsaw.

Abdullahi Bewene made his debut and played at right back, with Bruno Onyemaechi on the other side of Emmanuel Fernandez and Igoh Ogbu, with Kate arrival Calvin Bassey having a place on the bench.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi returns in midfield alongside Olympique Marseille star Tochukwu Nnadi preferred over Raphael Onyedika, with Frank Onyeka completing the midfield trio.

Moses Simon will operate in the role behind strikers Akor Adams and Terem Moffi, with Turkish Super League top scorer Paul Onuachu finding a place on the bench.

Full XI: Maduka Okoye; Abdullahi Bewene, Emmanuel Fernandez, Igoh Ogbu, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Tochukwu Nnadi, Frank Onyeka; Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Terem Moffi. Substitutes: Francis Uzoho, Arthur Okonkwo, Zaidu Sanusi, Rafiu Durosinmi, Semi Ajayi, Philip Otelle, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Paul Onuachu, Raphael Onyedika, Calvin Bassey.

According to Sportowefakty, Jan Urban opts for a 3-4-3 formation, with captain Robert Lewandowski leading the attack and a debut for Kacper Potulski

Full XI: Kamil Grabara - Przemysław Wiśniewski, Jan Bednarek, Kacper Potulski - Jakub Kamiński, Bartosz Slisz, Piotr Zieliński, Nicola Zalewski - Sebastian Szymański, Robert Lewandowski, Karol Świderski.

Substitutes: Marcin Bulka, Mateusz Kochalski, Norbert Wojtuszek, Tomasz Kędziora, Jakub Kiwior, Oskar Wójcik, Bartosz Kapustka, Arkadiusz Pyrka, Jakub Piotrowski, Oskar Pietruszewski, Filip Rózga, Michał Skóraś, Kacper Kozłowski, Mateusz Żukowski, Karol Czubak

Where to watch Poland vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Poland for the Nigerian audience across TV stations and multiple streaming platforms.

The match, which is a full FIFA game, will be available on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv as well as their streaming platforms.

Source: Legit.ng