“Why I Joined the Military”: Video of Buhari's Final Interview Trends
- Weeks before his demise, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at the age of 82, mentioned that the actual reason he joined the Nigerian Army in 1962
- Buhari, in an interview granted to his former minister, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, said he ran away from home to join the military because he didn't want to get married
- Nigerians have taken to the social media platform X to react to the trending clip of Buhari's revelation
CHECK OUT: Learn How to Make Money from Your Content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — So You Can Turn Your Creativity into a Real Income
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The video of the final interview, the late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari granted, has surfaced on social media.
Buhari's final interview trends
In the trending clip, the late president, speaking exclusively with the former minister of communication, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, revealed that he joined the Nigerian Army in 1962, to prevent getting married immediately after he finished his senior secondary school.
"I ran away because I don’t want to get married after finishing secondary school to enter the military," Buhari said in Hausa language as seen in the trending clip.
Buhari's last appearance
Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, United Kingdom.
Buhari's last public appearance was when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and others visited him at his Kaduna residence a few weeks ago.
Nigerians react to Buhari's revelation
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X, to shared their opinion on late Buhari's revelation. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;
@SaniAminuMuham4 tweeted:
"May Almighty Allah grant him Aljenatul Firdaus."
@AhmadFaskari tweeted:
"Allah SWT Shi yi masa rahma."
@SegDiane tweeted:
"Interesting story. Rest on General."
@asap_kamal tweeted:
"Accidental National Hero."
@salihuibrahim91 tweeted:
"May Allah repose his soul and grand him aljannah firdaus as his final abode."
@Usmanrilwan4 tweeted:
"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdausi."
@Sam336598873826 tweeted:
"Nothing good will ne remembered about him, only death, pain, and corruption."
Watch late Buhari's full interview below:
Read more about the late Buhari here:
- Buhari's death: Tinubu orders all national flags to fly at half-staff for 7 days
- El-Rufai reacts to mentor Buhari’s death, recounts late president’s virtues
- Buhari’s last words while leaving presidency resurfaces in video, breaks hearts
- Small Muhammadu Buhari bags lifelong scholarship after wowing crowd at national event
- “How Buhari harassed my key officials,” Jonathan drops bombshell
Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.
Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.
Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.