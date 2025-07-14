Weeks before his demise, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at the age of 82, mentioned that the actual reason he joined the Nigerian Army in 1962

Buhari, in an interview granted to his former minister, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, said he ran away from home to join the military because he didn't want to get married

Nigerians have taken to the social media platform X to react to the trending clip of Buhari's revelation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The video of the final interview, the late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari granted, has surfaced on social media.

The late Muhammadu Buhari spoke about his reason for joining the military in 1962. Photo credit: Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Buhari's final interview trends

In the trending clip, the late president, speaking exclusively with the former minister of communication, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, revealed that he joined the Nigerian Army in 1962, to prevent getting married immediately after he finished his senior secondary school.

"I ran away because I don’t want to get married after finishing secondary school to enter the military," Buhari said in Hausa language as seen in the trending clip.

In a trending interview, Buhari spoke about his decision to join the military. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Buhari's last appearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, at a London hospital, United Kingdom.

Buhari's last public appearance was when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-governors Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and others visited him at his Kaduna residence a few weeks ago.

Nigerians react to Buhari's revelation

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X, to shared their opinion on late Buhari's revelation. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@SaniAminuMuham4 tweeted:

"May Almighty Allah grant him Aljenatul Firdaus."

@AhmadFaskari tweeted:

"Allah SWT Shi yi masa rahma."

@SegDiane tweeted:

"Interesting story. Rest on General."

@asap_kamal tweeted:

"Accidental National Hero."

@salihuibrahim91 tweeted:

"May Allah repose his soul and grand him aljannah firdaus as his final abode."

@Usmanrilwan4 tweeted:

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdausi."

@Sam336598873826 tweeted:

"Nothing good will ne remembered about him, only death, pain, and corruption."

Watch late Buhari's full interview below:

Read more about the late Buhari here:

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng