Dr Nicholas Msheliza accuses Engr. Babachir Lawal of attempting to manipulate ADC presidential primary results

Allegations emerged regarding altered results favoring Atiku Abubakar, which Msheliza strongly refutes

Msheliza challenges Lawal to present evidence for his claims against the credible primary election process

A senior figure in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Nicholas Msheliza, has accused former party stalwart Engr. Babachir Lawal of attempting to influence the outcome of the party’s presidential primary election.

Msheliza, in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 3, who said he served as Chairman of the ADC Adamawa Primary Electoral Committee and Returning Officer during the exercise, was reacting to recent claims by Lawal that the primary was manipulated in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

ADC Leader Announces Top Politician Who Tried To Rig Presidential Primary Election, "It Was You"

Source: Facebook

ADC: Dispute over Adamawa results

Lawal had alleged that results from Hong Local Government Area in Adamawa State were altered to favour Atiku over his preferred candidate, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

However, Msheliza rejected the allegation, insisting that the results were collated in accordance with party procedures.

“I was therefore in no position to reverse results that had already been compiled and submitted for collation,” he said.

According to him, Atiku won Hong Local Government Area with 11,991 votes, while Hayatu-Deen secured 2,493 votes and Rotimi Amaechi polled 377 votes.

Counter-allegations emerge

Msheliza further alleged that Lawal had contacted him and requested a change to the results in favour of his candidate.

“When Babachir Lawal got wind of the results, he called and requested that I reverse the results to favour his candidate. I refused to carry out his criminal directive,” he claimed.

He also challenged the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation to publicly present documents supporting his allegations.

Msheliza maintained that the presidential primary process was credible and said he was prepared to provide additional evidence if necessary.

“If Babachir Lawal has personal scores to settle with Atiku Abubakar, I advise him to choose another means but not to discredit a process in which he was a chief planner,” he said.

Atiku blast Babachir

Previously, Legit,.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has rubbished Babachir Lawal’s allegations of manipulation in the party’s presidential primary.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal accused Atiku and his allies of vote-rigging and manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng