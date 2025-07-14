Emotions ran high as Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima, accompanied by his wife, paid a condolence visit to Aisha, the widow of the late President Muhammadu Buhari

Photos of the development have surfaced on the social media platform X and generated mixed reactions from Nigerians

Buhari passed away on Sunday at a hospital in London after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness and Shettima is expected to bring his remains back to Nigeria for burial

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday, July 14, paid a condolence visit to Aisha Buhari, the widow of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, along with her family, in London.

Following the death of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Shettima visited his widow, Aisha Buhari in London. Photo credit: Imran Muhammad @Imranmuhdz

In a post shared on X, it was a moment filled with mixed emotions as Shettima was accompanied by his wife, Hajia Nana Shettima, to condole with the family over the death of the soldier-turned democrat.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Sunday, directed Shettima to lead the Nigerian delegation to receive the body of his predecessor for burial in Nigeria for burial in Daura, Katsina state.

Nigerians react as Shettima visits Aisha Buhari

Mixed reactions have trailed VP Shettima's visit to Aisha Buhari. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@PRINCIPAL_XYX tweeted:

"Our prayers are with the grieving families and for those who are mocking the late president and also calling him Jubril from Sudan, we commit Y’all to God’s hand."

@babanla_101 tweeted:

"May his soul rest in peace and may God give the family the fortitude to bear his painful loss."

@moving_L_R tweeted:

"I see Louis and channel."

@PerpyR tweeted:

"The lady in the middle seems to be the fav.

"Rest on sai baba."

@kingkhone4real tweeted:

"Now, his real journey begins."

@Onye_e tweeted:

"Shey they dey cry for person wey die for 82 yrs??"

See the photos below:

Garba Shehu speaks about Buhari's illness before his demise

Buhari, whose ramrod-straight posture endeared him to many, died in London on Sunday at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness, though the nature of the illness was not disclosed.

Just last week, Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu told Channels Television that though the former president was hospitalised, “it was not as intense as reported. He was hospitalised, and now he is being cared for. He is in a recovery mode.”

