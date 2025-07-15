President Bola Tinubu has said he will be in Katsina to receive the remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari's remains was expected to arrive in the state by 12pm on Tuesday, July 12, and Tinubu will accompany the body to the former president's hometown, Daura

Former President Buhari died in an undisclosed hospital in London on Sunday, July 13, and is scheduled for burial on Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu has announced that he will personally receive the remains of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at a London hospital, in Katsina on Tuesday, July 15.

The body of Buhari, who was the Nigerian president between 2015 and 2023, is expected to arrive in Katsina by 12 pm on Tuesday. Mohammed Idris, the Minister for Information and National Orientation, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday, July 14.

President Bola Tinubu to receive the body of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Buhari's burial: Tinubu's minister explains FG delegation

Tribune reported that the minister further explained that a high-level delegation of the federal government, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is in London to conclude documentation and other logistical arrangements to repatriate the remains of the former president into the country.

According to the minister, the president has continued to receive international messages of sympathy and condolences. He also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would be fully involved in Buhari's burial.

He disclosed that President Tinubu has directed 25 members of the FEC to lead the full participation of the FCT in the former President's burial rites and remain in the state for the third day prayers in Daura, which would be held on Wednesday, July 16.

Buhari's burial: Tinubu constitutes inter-ministerial committee

Idris explained that the inter-ministerial committee was to oversee the state burial in coordination with the Katsina state government and Buhari's family. They are to plan and coordinate a befitting burial for the late former president.

Below is the list of the committee:

George Akume, chairman of the committee and secretary to the government of the federation

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Minister of Defence

Minister of Information and National Orientation

Minister of Works

Minister of Interior

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Minister of Housing and Urban Development

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy

National Security Adviser

Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters

Inspector General of Police

Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS)

Chief of Defence Staff

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO)

President Bola Tinubu to honour late former President Muhammadu Buhari with state burial Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Tinubu declares seven days national mourning for Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has declared a seven-day national mourning in honour of the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu's declaration followed an earlier pronouncement when Tuesday, July 15, was declared a public holiday in honour of the former president.

The announcement, which a former Buhari's aide shared, has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng