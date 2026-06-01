PSC denies existence of police recruitment shortlist circulating online

Candidates should ignore fraudulent claims and await official communication from PSC

Recruitment process remains free and transparent, with no payments required

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports of a purported police recruitment shortlist circulating online, describing it as false and misleading.

The clarification comes amid growing confusion on social media over claims that a list of successful candidates for medical screening in the ongoing Nigeria Police recruitment exercise had been released.

Has the Nigerian Police Force Begun New recruitment? PSC Speaks Out

Source: Twitter

PSC denies release of shortlist

The Commission stated that no official shortlist for medical examinations has been published, stressing that the evaluation of candidates who sat for the written test is still in progress.

It urged applicants and members of the public to disregard the viral document and avoid engaging with fraudsters exploiting the recruitment process.

According to the PSC, genuine updates will only be communicated through authorised channels once the assessment stage is concluded.

The Commission explained that successful candidates will be contacted directly through verified platforms, including email messages, SMS notifications and the official recruitment portal.

It emphasised that no third party or unofficial website has the authority to release recruitment outcomes on behalf of the PSC or the Nigeria Police Force.

Recruitment remains free and transparent

Reiterating its commitment to fairness, the PSC assured applicants that the process is merit-based and strictly transparent.

“The exercise is completely free of charge and no payment is required at any stage,” the Commission stated, warning that anyone requesting money for recruitment assistance should be treated as a fraudster.

The Commission advised applicants to remain patient as screening and evaluation continue, noting that only successful candidates will be contacted in due course through official communication channels.

Police speaks on recruitment

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced new arrangements for candidates seeking enlistment into the force as Police Constables under the General Duty and Specialist cadres.

The commission confirmed that the written examination for shortlisted applicants will take place between 28 and 30 April 2026 across designated centres nationwide, including all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng