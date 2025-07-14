Isaac Fayose has shared a video of Muhammadu Buhari, shortly before he travelled to London for medical treatment, where he later passed away

In the clip, he former leader appears youthful and fair-skinned, standing while engaged in prayer

The video has since garnered widespread attention, with fans expressing surprise and awe at how vibrant Buhari looked in the footage

Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, has shared an alleged video of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, filmed before he travelled to London for treatment, where he later passed away.

The former leader had died in London after seeking treatment for a prolonged illness, sparking widespread reactions among fans and celebrities, who shared tributes and videos about his unfortunate demise.

Fans react to the clip of Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit@muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, Isaac Fayose posted a video, allegedly showing Buhari in his final days as he was reportedly en route to Kaduna before heading to London.

In the footage, Buhari is seen appearing youthful, fresh, and healthy, though he is visibly staggering as he approaches a set of stairs.

He paused briefly to join those around him in prayer before proceeding to the car that would take him to Kaduna, from where he was to fly to London.

Fans react to the video

After seeing the video, fans reacted strongly. Some expressed disbelief, claiming that the man in the video could not possibly be the same person who had been battling cancer, given how healthy and vibrant he appeared.

Nigerians share take about Buhari's video. Photo credit@muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

A few others speculated that the video might feature Jubril, the figure who was rumoured to have replaced Buhari a few years ago.

Many fans referenced statements made by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), suggesting that they now had reason to believe his claims about the former president.

However, others maintained that ex-president Buhari had simply passed away and urged the public to respect the statements made by his family, praying for the repose of his soul.

See the video here:

What fans said about Buhari's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Isaac Fayose about the ex-president. Here are comments below:

@ikpebaghastella stated:

"Hmm,how come he looks very young here,abi my eyes de pain me."

@kole_re_body shared:

"Even after his 8yrs in power, signing trillions of projects you still can't build a multimillion naira medical complex that can take care of your old age,, me i can't determine if you are going to rest in peace,i leave that to your creator."

@avegur_01 said:

"Watch his nose and height. That's not Buhari ."

@peach6316 wrote:

"Despite their ceaseless prayers, they lack empathy and compassion."

@chief_onanefe commented:

"Someone that has blood cancer is not supposed to be on his feet.... ah ah this man look very healthy and strong here."

Portable reacts to Muhammadu Buhari's death

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu joined the league of Nigerians reacting to the sudden death of Muhammadu Buhari.

The former president Muhammadu Buhari, who died recently in London after a prolonged illness.

Portable shared his wish as he told Nigerians what he needed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng