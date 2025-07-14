The North-West Governors Forum has declared Tuesday, July 15, 2025, a public holiday across all states in the region in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13

In a statement signed by the Forum’s chairman and governor of Katsina state, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, the governors expressed surprise and sorrow over the passing of the elder statesman

Legit.ng reports that General Buhari, one of Nigeria's most defining post-independence figures, breathed his last at The London Clinic in the United Kingdom (UK), aged 82

Daura, Katsina state - The Northwest Governors Forum has collectively agreed to designate Tuesday, July 15th, 2025, as a public holiday throughout the Northwest region in tribute to the late Muhammadu Buhari.

As reported on Monday, July 14, by Vanguard, the governors said the public holiday is intended to allow workers and residents of their respective states to participate in a period of mourning and prayer for the deceased Nigerian leader.

Nigerian Tribune also noted the update.

Legit.ng reports that there are seven states in the Northwest geopolitical zone of Nigeria. These states are: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Buhari served as Nigerian president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He died after a prolonged illness in a London hospital.

Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian presidents have paid tribute to Buhari's life, saying he served the nation with character and patriotism.

They remembered him as a courageous leader, a disciplined military officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions to Nigeria’s peace and progress.

In a statement personally signed by Dikko Umaru Radda, the Forum’s chairman, who also doubles as the governor of Katsina state, the political leaders expressed profound grief over the demise of the elder statesman, describing it as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

The statement read:

“The Northwest Governors Forum receives with shock and deep sorrow the news of the passing of our beloved former President, General Muhammadu Buhari, who breathed his last yesterday at a hospital in the United Kingdom."

Buhari public holiday

As a mark of honour, the Forum unanimously agreed to declare Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday across Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States to allow citizens to pay their respects.

The statement added:

“This gesture reflects the deep reverence we hold for a man who dedicated his entire life to serving Nigeria and humanity.

“May Allah (SWT) grant him Aljanah Firdaus and give his family, friends, and the entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

List of Northwest Nigerian states:

Jigawa Kaduna Kano Katsina Kebbi Sokoto Zamfara

Legit.ng recalls that earlier, Katsina state declared a holiday as a result of Buhari's demise.

Today, Monday, July 14, was a work-free day in the 'Home of Hospitality'.

Muhammadu Buhari's burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Buhari would be buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

According to Buhari's allies, the late former president will be laid to rest tomorrow, Tuesday, July 15, in Daura.

