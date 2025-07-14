Portable, has weighed in on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died recently in London after a prolonged illness

In a video collage shared online, the artiste alleged that the late president was responsible for the Lekki tollgate shootings during the EndSARS protests

Fans have since continued to debate the singer’s statement, with some criticising him for his lack of decorum, while others supported him

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has joined the list of Nigerians and celebrities reacting to the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The late leader was confirmed dead in a London hospital following a prolonged illness, prompting a wave of tributes and reactions across the country. Among those who spoke out was Portable, who released a video collage in response to the news.

In the video, Portable claimed that the Lekki tollgate shooting of 2020 was ordered by President Buhari, not Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who many had previously accused.

He alleged that it was under Buhari’s directive that innocent Nigerians were shot during the EndSARS protests.

The singer went further to suggest that the former president would “die again in heaven,” while cautioning mourners to be wary, describing Buhari as a “co-leader” and “father” of the people.

Singer demands accountability, criticises Buhari’s leadership

Portable, in the same footage, demanded the return of alleged stolen funds, insisting that while Buhari had built mansions and estates, he failed to construct proper hospitals for citizens.

He lamented the state of Nigeria’s healthcare system and criticised the priorities of the late president.

He also remarked that Nigerians were largely unmoved by Buhari’s passing, noting that many chose instead to watch Chelsea’s football match on the night of his death.

“It was Chelsea’s match that they used to bury Buhari,” he said mockingly.

Portable's comments have stirred reactions online, with mixed views being expressed by fans and critics alike. His remarks follow those of other figures, including DJ Switch, who also weighed in on Buhari’s legacy in light of his death.

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the singer. Here are comments below:

@femif101 commented:

"Without toll gate killing , Nobody will know Zazu today, give God all the glory."

@king_ololade_rufus69 shared:

"May God show Buhari all what he has done for us Nigerians amen."

@younglawyer63 stated:

"First time we are hearing good news in Nigeria."

@wizzyyhypeman wrote:

"Yoruba with double mouth,when Nnamdi say e died 2017,una say na lie,but you saying it now."

@official_segestar21 reacted:

"I don’t know why una dey worry for Buhari death. Even him people for north dey celebrate self."

