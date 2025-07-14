Breaking: FG declares public holiday in honour of Buhari
- The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari
- Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced the development in a statement, signed by the ministry's permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Monday, July 14
- According to Tunji-Ojo, who made the announcement following President Tinubu's approval, the holiday was for Nigerians to reflect on the country's unity and peace
The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday to honour the demise of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, adding that the development was in addition to the seven-day mourning that President Bola Tinubu had earlier declared
According to the statement, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced the public holiday on behalf of the federal government following the approval by President Tinubu.
Why Tinubu declared public holiday for Buhari
According to the minister, the public holiday was to honour the late former President Buhari for his service to the country, his contributions to the democratic journey of Nigeria, as well as his enduring legacies in national development and governance.
The statement partly reads:
“President Muhammadu Buhari served Nigeria with dedication, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and progress of our great nation. This public holiday provides an opportunity for all Nigerians to reflect on their life, leadership, and the values they uphold.”
Buhari: Tinubu sends message to Nigerians
The minister then called on Nigerians to honour the late president's memory on the day by promoting patriotism, peace and national unity in accordance with the vision for a cohesive and prosperous Nigeria.
Recall that President Tinubu had earlier announced that the national flags should be fly at half at half mast across the country for seven days, which started on Sunday, July 13. The federal government then extended its condolences to the late president's family, the people of Katsina state and Nigerians at large while praying for the repose of his soul.
Garba Shehu, an aide to the late former president, earlier disclosed that the immediate past president died in a London hospital. However, the former presidential aide did not disclose the name of the hospital in Landon.
Buhari, born on December 17, 1942, died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82. He was a former military head of state who later became a civilian president. The late president was one of the most influential and polarised figures in Nigeria's political scene.
