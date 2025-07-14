Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Katsina, Katsina state - The Katsina state government has declared a holiday to honour the late Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng had reported how Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 while receiving treatment at a hospital in London, United Kingdom (UK).

According to a statement late Sunday night, July 13, shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Dikko Umaru Radda, the governor of Katsina state, today, Monday, July 14, will be a work-free day.

Radda announced:

"To commemorate the demise of Nigeria's former President, Muhammadu Buhari, I have declared Monday, 14th July 2025 as a work-free day in the State. May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant mercy to his gentle soul, forgive his shortcomings, and reward his good deeds with paradise."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng