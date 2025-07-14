Breaking: Katsina Govt Announces Holiday Over Buhari's Death Amid Tears in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.
Katsina, Katsina state - The Katsina state government has declared a holiday to honour the late Muhammadu Buhari.
Legit.ng had reported how Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 while receiving treatment at a hospital in London, United Kingdom (UK).
According to a statement late Sunday night, July 13, shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of Dikko Umaru Radda, the governor of Katsina state, today, Monday, July 14, will be a work-free day.
"To commemorate the demise of Nigeria's former President, Muhammadu Buhari, I have declared Monday, 14th July 2025 as a work-free day in the State. May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant mercy to his gentle soul, forgive his shortcomings, and reward his good deeds with paradise."
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.