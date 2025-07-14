President Bola Tinubu has declared a seven-day national mourning in honour of the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari

Tinubu's declaration followed an earlier pronouncement when Tuesday, July 15, was declared a public holiday in honour of the former president

The announcement, which was shared by a former Buhari's aide, has continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly announced a seven-day national mourning to honour the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari. The announcement was made ahead of the arrival of the remains of the former president, scheduled for burial on Tuesday, July 15.

This is because the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday to honour the demise of the former president, who died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

Tinubu declares public holiday for Buhari

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, adding that the development was in addition to the seven-day mourning that President Bola Tinubu had earlier declared.

According to the statement, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, announced the public holiday on behalf of the federal government following the approval by President Tinubu.

Taking to social media, Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late ex-President, disclosed the presidential announcement on Monday, July 14. The post has since gathered reactions from some Nigerians.

Buhari: Nigerians react to National Mourning Day

Below are some of their reactions:

Folashade Aduke commented:

"With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a former President whose unwavering love for Nigeria held our union together in times of trial. His memory will forever live in the soul of our nation. Enjoy your holiday."

Segun Funmi reacted:

"I am in support of the 7-day mourning; the purpose of the public holiday is what I want to understand. No public holiday was declared to honour the passing of President Musa Ya’Adua, who was a better President than President Mohammed Buhari."

Omo Ade said:

"It should have been a 7-day public holiday. The sitting president isn’t laying a good foundation. Imagine when the time comes and with how much he’s trying to immortalise himself, Nigerians only take a day off.. doesn’t make sense, so let’s start strong, 5-7working days."

Chidi Ekweonu tweeted:

"Such a sad event to befall his Family. They'll miss their Father, grandfather and uncle. My condolences to them. May God grant them the grace to bear this Loss."

Peter Adoyi posited:

"May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. RIP PMB. Please let us live justly and help one another in this temporary world."

NNPP chieftain mourns Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun NNPP chieftain Damilare Abioro has mourned the demise of the immediate past Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NNPP chieftain in a statement sent of condolence message to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari's family and Nigerians at large.

Speaking on Buhari's death, the former senatorial aspirant described the death of the ex-president as a great loss for the country.

