Former President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried on Tuesday, July 15, at his hometown in Daura, Katsina state

Addressing journalists, Dikko Radda, the governor of Katsina state, said the former president’s remains would be buried upon arrival in the country on Tuesday

Buhari's allies, Bashir Ahmad and Professor Isa Pantami, provided key updates via their respective social media handles

Daura, Katsina state - Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to late Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday afternoon, July 14, said the erstwhile president's body would arrive in Katsina state at noon on Tuesday, July 15.

Legit.ng reports that subsequently, the deceased African leader's burial rites would follow, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Ahmad wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"The body of the late President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive in Katsina at 12:00 noon tomorrow, with funeral according to Islamic rites scheduled to take place in his hometown of Daura by 2:00 PM on the same day."

Isah Miqdad, a former aide on digital media to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, also noted the update.

In the same vein, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, a one-time minister of communications and digital economy, said he received information that Buhari's body would not arrive in Nigeria until tomorrow, Tuesday, July 15.

Messrs Pantami and Ahmad are allies of the late president.

Legit.ng reports that the new update is in contrast to the earlier-circulated information, which said Buhari will be buried today, Monday, July 14.

Pantami wrote on his verified Facebook page on Monday, July 14:

"For those inquiring about the funeral prayer for the former President, Baba Buhari, I have received confirmation that the President's remains will depart London at 6 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, and arrive at Katsina airport around 12 noon in sha Allah. Therefore, the funeral will likely take place from 2 p.m. tomorrow.

"May Allah grant him a place in Jannatul Firdaus alongside our departed parents, family members, and loved ones."

Buhari's burial plan

Meanwhile, Governor Radda addressed journalists concerning Buhari's burial date.

The governor confirmed that the burial time is tomorrow, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 2 pm.

The Katsina governor's confirmation can be watched in full below:

Shortly after arrival from the United Kingdom (UK) in the early hours of Monday, July 14, Governor Radda boarded a plane to Katsina for the burial preparation of late Buhari.

