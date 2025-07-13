The Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has reportedly died at 91. The first-class traditional ruler died on Sunday, July 13, hours after the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was a long-time friend of the monarch, was announced.

Adetona became the Awujale of Ijebuland on April 2, 1960 and ruled the ancestral land for 62 years. This made him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the history of Nigeria.

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, dies at 91 Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

