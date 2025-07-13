Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Breaking: Awujale of Ijebuland Dies Hours After the Passing of His Longtime Friend, Buhari

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has reportedly died at 91. The first-class traditional ruler died on Sunday, July 13, hours after the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was a long-time friend of the monarch, was announced.

Adetona became the Awujale of Ijebuland on April 2, 1960 and ruled the ancestral land for 62 years. This made him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in the history of Nigeria.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari's longtime friend and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has died at 91
The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, dies at 91 Photo Credit: Femi Adesina
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Hot: