The special FEC meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, to honour late President Muhammadu Buhari has been cancelled

The Federal Government declared Tuesday, July 14, a national public holiday, while Buhari's remains are expected to arrive from London for immediate burial according to Islamic rites

President Tinubu announced seven days of national mourning, ordered flags at half-staff, and assigned top officials to esc0rt Buhari’s body back to Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The planned special Federal Executive Council (FEC) session scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari has been cancelled.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had initially called for the special FEC session to formally honour Buhari’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s development and governance.

A key announcement comes from the presidency regarding the Federal Executive Council meeting for Muhammadu Buhari. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

This decision comes as the state funeral will take place in Daura, Katsina state, on the same day.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, issued the following statement via X, on July 14.

The presidency noted that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), will announce a new date for the meeting following the conclusion of the funeral arrangements.

In a statement, the Federal Government declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday across Nigeria as the nation prepares to pay its final respects to the late former leader.

Buhari’s remains to arrive tomorrow for burial

The remains of the former president, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, in a London clinic after a prolonged illness, are expected to arrive Nigeria by noon on Tuesday, July 15.

Following customs and official protocols, Buhari will be laid to rest in Daura according to Islamic rites.

National mourning declared with flags at half-staff

President Tinubu also declared seven days of national mourning, directing that all national flags be flown at half-staff in memory of Buhari’s service to the country.

Following Buhari’s death, President Tinubu orders flags across Nigeria to be lowered for a week. Photo credit: @juwonbeyioku

Source: Twitter

He further instructed Vice President Kashim Shettima and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to join the Buhari family in London to offer condolences and esc0rt the former president’s remains back to Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

“The Federal Government wishes to announce the cancellation of the special FEC session scheduled for Tuesday in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari due to the state funeral being held on the same day in Daura.

“Tuesday, July 15, has been declared a public holiday nationwide to allow Nigerians the opportunity to pay their respects.

“A new date for the FEC meeting will be communicated after the funeral proceedings.

“We mourn a patriot whose service and sacrifice to Nigeria are unmatched. May Allah grant him eternal peace.”

FG declares public holiday in honour of Buhari

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday to honour the demise of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, adding that the development was in addition to the seven-day mourning that President Bola Tinubu had earlier declared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng