Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai paid tribute to Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a mentor and a trusted symbol of integrity

El-Rufai praised Buhari’s resilience in returning as an elected president decades after being ousted as military ruler

He recalled Buhari’s role in forming the APC and his personal support that shaped El-Rufai’s political journey

Former Kaduna state Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as both a mentor and a leader whose life was marked by resilience, vision and unwavering commitment to Nigeria.

In a tribute posted on Sunday, El-Rufai praised Buhari’s journey from military service to civilian leadership, recalling how the late president rose from being ousted as head of state in 1985 to make history three decades later as the first Nigerian to defeat an incumbent president at the polls in 2015.

El-Rufai describes Buhari as a mentor and a father figure who guided him into politics. Photo: X/Nasir El-RUfai

Source: Twitter

“He made his contributions to our country’s progress as a military officer, head of state, and elected president,” El-Rufai wrote.

Highlighting Buhari’s reserved nature balanced by a quiet sense of humour, El-Rufai noted the late leader’s enduring connection with ordinary Nigerians who saw him as a symbol of integrity.

“He exuded a charm that connected him to ordinary people who cherished him as a man who could be trusted to stand by the people,” he observed.

El-Rufai praises Buhari's resilience

El-Rufai recounted Buhari’s pivotal role in uniting opposition forces to create the All Progressives Congress (APC), which ultimately brought him to power.

Former President Buhari died of an undisclosed illness in a London clinic. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

“Despite disappointment in three previous presidential elections, he summoned the vision and energy to construct a new coalition that birthed the APC in 2013,” El-Rufai recalled.

Reflecting on their personal relationship, El-Rufai described Buhari as the political mentor who encouraged him to contest the Kaduna governorship in 2015, attended the launch of his campaign, and offered guidance throughout his tenure.

“I am profoundly grateful for his support during my tenure as governor and for the remarkable access he afforded me, even during rare moments of disagreement on policy matters,” he wrote.

The former governor also expressed gratitude for Buhari’s gracious hospitality in retirement, noting that even out of office, he remained a figure of national influence.

El-Rufai concluded his tribute by praying for Buhari’s family, especially his wife Hajiya Aisha Buhari and their children, and asking Allah to grant the late leader eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus

Tinubu orders Shettima after Buhari's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had confirmed the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari in London after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to bring Buhari’s body home and directed flags to be flown at half staff.

Buhari, who led Nigeria both as military head of state and elected president, leaves behind a significant legacy in the nation’s political history.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng