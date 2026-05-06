A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of nine properties linked to former minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, following an ex-parte motion by the EFCC

The judge gave the Sylva 14 days to show cause why the assets – including duplexes, flats, and an office complex in high-value areas of Abuja – should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government

The case, filed under the Advanced Fee Fraud Act, has been adjourned until May 25, 2026, for a report on compliance with the publication order

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of nine properties linked to former minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia, to the Federal Government.

According to Dailytrust, Justice Obiora Egwuatu made the order after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, moved an ex-parte motion to the effect.

A Court in Abuja orders interim forfeiture of nine properties linked to former minister Timipre Sylva as EFCC moves to recover suspected unlawful proceeds. Photo credit: Linland/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The judge said: “It is hereby ordered as follows:

“An interim order of this honourable court is made forfeiting the properties listed in the schedule attached herein being properties suspected to be proceeds of some unlawful activities pending the publication and hearing of the motion on notice for final forfeiture order of the said properties.

“An order of this honourable court is made directing the publication of the interim order under order (1) above for anyone who is interested in the property to appear before this honourable court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Justice Egwuatu also granted the EFCC’s request that the publication of the order shall be made within 7 days from the receipt of the certified true copy of the order.

The judge then adjourned the matter until May 25 for a report of compliance.

The commission had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/607/2026, filed the application under provisions of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Moving the motion, Atolagbe sought an interim order, forfeiting the properties to the Federal Government pending the publication and hearing of the motion on notice for final forfeiture order of the said properties.

He said the properties were suspected to be proceeds of some unlawful activities.

The lawyer urged the court to direct the anti-graft agency to make the publication of the order in any national newspaper for anyone who is interested in the properties to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government.

The affected assets are located across high-value areas in Abuja.

They include four blocks of terraces at Dakibiyu; a duplex with penthouse and office complex at No. 3, Niger Street, MStreet; one standalone duplone at Villa 1, Unit 1, Palm Springs Estate, Mpape; and block of flats with 10 unit of flats at No. 8, Sefadu Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Others are block of flats with six units of flats at No. 1, Mubi Close, Garki, Abuja; two blocks with 12 units of flats at Plot 1181, Thaba Tseka Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja; one standalone duplex at No. 18, Nile Lake, Plot 1271, Maitama Abuja,

The ninth property is two blocks building, which is currently occupied by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and located at No. 5, Aguta Street, Garki, Abuja.

The interim forfeiture order covers high-value properties across Abuja. Photo credit: Greysans/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Wanted former governor’s elder brother dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timipre Sylva, the former governor of Bayelsa and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost his elder brother, Chief Johnbull Anagha Sylva.

Julius Bokoru, an aide to the former minister, announced the death of the senior Sylva in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, May 6.

Source: Legit.ng