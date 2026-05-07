Carter Efe confessed that he took his boxing gloves to the historic Olumo Rock in Abeokuta for a spiritual fortification

During a secret meeting with a clergyman, olive oil was poured into his gear, allegedly causing visible smoke to rise from the gloves

The confession came during a live session with billionaire E-Money, who couldn't hold back his laughter

Streamer Carter Efe has opened up about a surprising spiritual experience he claims happened before his headline-making boxing victory over singer Portable.

The confession came during a livestream conversation with businessman E-Money, where Carter Efe recounted events leading up to the celebrity fight that took place at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos.

Carter Efe confesses that he took his boxing gloves to the historic Olumo Rock for a spiritual fortification. Photos: Portable/Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe shocked many viewers after defeating Portable by unanimous decision during the highly publicised boxing match held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The match ended with all three judges scoring the bout in his favour, bringing an end to Portable’s unbeaten run in celebrity boxing contests.

During the livestream, Carter Efe disclosed that before stepping into the ring, he took one of his boxing gloves to Olumo Rock.

According to him, a clergyman prayed over the glove and poured olive oil into it.

What happened next left even those listening visibly shocked.

Carter Efe claimed that smoke suddenly rose from the glove after the oil was poured, and he was allegedly assured that victory was certain.

The livestreamer narrated the story confidently, while those around him reacted with disbelief and laughter.

As Carter Efe shared the story, E-Money burst into laughter and immediately turned to one of the streamer’s associates for confirmation.

Carter Efe finally receives N50m prize money

Meanwhile, Carter Efe has now received his ₦50 million grand prize for his victory over Portable.

A video circulating online showed Carter Efe in the swimming pool when billionaire businessman E-Money presented the cheque to him.

Earlier, the streamer had expressed frustration during a livestream, saying he had not yet been paid despite the risks he took in the ring.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@choice_teejay stated:

"U dey lie dey u go dey say u swear to God stop calling the name of God for all this una mumu talk Abeg"

@mo_ra_yo28 wrote:

"My Egba people shey Olumo Rock done Dey Ibadan too niCarter oni lamba"

@opeyemi_yemarg noted

"Portable will do song tomorrow. "Won ti fi ogun gbami Lori"

@wuraola_arik wrote:

"Carter ode elenu basket. Some things are better kept secret"

Carter Efe says that olive oil was poured into his gear, allegedly causing visible smoke to rise from the gloves. Photo: Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

Portable says he sold the fight against Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable opened up about his loss to Carter Efe in their much-talked-about celebrity boxing match.

The bout saw Carter Efe emerge as the winner with a grand prize of N50 million.

Reacting to the outcome, Portable explained during a livestream chat with BBNaija star Whitemoney that the fight was more of a business decision than a defeat, claiming he deliberately allowed Carter Efe to win, while he collected N40 million.

Source: Legit.ng