Details emerge as a visit by the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, to the late President Muhammadu Buhari reportedly became the last known public visit to the deceased

Former President Muhammadu Buhari died at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13. His death was announced by his media aide, Garba Shehu

Former President Buhari served as a democratically elected president from May 29 2015, to May 29 2023, completing two terms in office

In a twist of events, the outgoing president of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, happened to be the last known public visitor of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, as reported by The Cable.

Legit.ng gathered that Adesina visited the late president on Tuesday, April 17, in Kaduna to express gratitude for the late president's support during his re-election as AFDB president in 2015

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, was the last known public visitor of the late former President Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13. Photo credit- @akin_adesina

Source: Twitter

Recall that the AFDB president, in a statement shared on his X.com page, talked about his visit to the late president.

“I visited President Buhari to express my deep appreciation for his incredibly supporting my nomination by President Jonathan for election as President, African Development Bank.

“He strongly stood by me in difficult times, which ensured my re-election. Thank you Sir.”The statement reads.

Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, in a clinic in London, following a prolonged illness.

Brief history of late President Buhari

Born in 1942, Former President Muhammadu Buhari also served as the Nigerian military head of state from 1983 to 1985, after a successful coup that ousted former President Shehu Shagari from office in 1983.

Buhari was removed from office in another military coup, which brought former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to office in 1985.

President Buhari contested and lost three consecutive presidential elections in years, 2003, 2007 and 2011.

The late former President Muhammadu Buhari returned as democratically elected president, succeeding former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The election was regarded as the most peaceful transition of power by international observers, as late President Buhari became the only president who won against an incumbent president.

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, was the last known public visitor of the late former President Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13. Photo credit- @akin_adesina

Source: Twitter

Former President Buhari passes on

Legit.ng previously reported that the Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, his family announced on Sunday.

His passing followed a prolonged illness, which the former head of state had endured since his time in office. “May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Amin,” family spokesperson Garba Shehu wrote in a brief statement.

Born on December 17, 1942, Buhari served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, after previously ruling as the military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

President Tinubu mourns Buhari's death

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu has spoken with Aishat Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences. President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng