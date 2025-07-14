Former President Muhammadu Buhari's wife, Aisha, has been seen weeping profusely following the death of her husband on Sunday, July 13

The former first lady was captured in a video during the presidential condolence visits to the Buhari's family in London on Monday, July 14

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tugar led the presidential visit to deliver President Bola Tinubu's message

Aisha Buhari, the former first lady and wife to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died at an undisclosed hospital in London on Sunday, July 13, has been captured in a viral video weeping for the demise of her husband.

The former first lady, who was seen in black attire, was weeping during Vice President Kashim Shettima's visit to the family of the late former president in London. Shettima had visited the Buhari family on the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu's cabinet members who visited Buhari's family

In the company of Shettima to the Buhari's family was the chief of staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila and Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. The development can be described as a presidential condolence visit.

Recall that President Tinubu had earlier announced that the national flags should be fly at half at half mast across the country for seven days, which started on Sunday, July 13. The federal government then extended its condolences to the late president's family, the people of Katsina state and Nigerians at large while praying for the repose of his soul.

Garba Shehu, an aide to the late former president, earlier disclosed that the immediate past president died in a London hospital. However, the former presidential aide did not disclose the name of the hospital in Landon.

Profile of former President Buhari

Buhari, born on December 17, 1942, died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82. He was a former military head of state who later became a civilian president. The late president was one of the most influential and polarised figures in Nigeria's political scene.

President Tinubu and Buhari's alliance ahead of the 2015 presidential election led to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While Tinubu was the leader of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Buhari was leading the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Tinubu was said to have contributed financially, logistically, and votes for the success of Buhari's presidency in 2015. He was said to have been there for him during the 2019 presidential election, where Buhari contested for a second term in office.

NNPP chieftain Abioro mourns Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun NNPP chieftain Damilare Abioro has mourned the demise of the immediate past Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NNPP chieftain in a statement sent of condolence message to President Bola Tinubu, Buhari's family and Nigerians at large.

Speaking on Buhari's death, the former senatorial aspirant described the death of the ex-president as a great loss for the country.

