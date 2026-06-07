A lady who visited the Lord’s Chosen Church for the first time narrated her experience from when she entered till how it ended

Many reacted when she mentioned how much she bought the viral green apron that was known as a chosen material

Her video went viral, and netizens who came across it were surprised by the amount of the apron, while others made their observations

A Nigerian lady shared her experience as she attended the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries for the first time.

She shared how the ushers welcomed her from the entrance and took her to where she would sit.

Nigerian Lady Who Visited Lord’s Chosen Church For First Time Mentions Amount She Bought Viral Apron

Source: TikTok

Identified as @kortyeo on TikTok, the lady narrated her experience and shared that she paid N1,500 for the Chosen apron.\

She also made a clip of some of the testimonies she heard during the service.

Her video was captioned:

"we are all chosen no worry."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience at Lord's Chosen

Vincent said:

Genuine question as an aspiring content creator. How did you manage to film such an experience

HouseofZanel | Abuja MUA said:

For some reason, going to chosen and odumeje’s church are on my bucketlist!!

Sylvia 🙊💕🇳🇬 said:

Yk that awakening you get when you realize how much free will you have 😂. Like when it dawns on you that I can actually do this thing 😂😂 it’s really amazing 😂. This is a Maximized use of free will

Philip uche said:

The way I would have laugh out loud ehh😂😂😂😂 the usher would have to throw me out

Bobe said:

Do you know what a million is ? There's no stadium in the world that can contain a million people.

2Fufuand1g said:

the year is 2062 and Netflix is sourcing korty’s TikTok video for lord’s chosen cult documentary

𝗆𝗎𝗇𝖺 said:

see me thinking I’m using my free will to the max 😭😭😭😭😭. I clearly haven’t even used up to half of it, i haven’t even used up to 1%

christianaeke said:

I love your review on the experience you had at chosen,so here is me officially inviting you to worship with us at church of Christ,and will appreciate it if you can worship at my congregation which is church of Christ Lekki. Tf on me

@kamso said:

the first day I visited this church I went missing my cousins had to start looking for me 😂omo the church is really big sha

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng