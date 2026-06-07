Nigerian wonderkid Zadok Yohanna has revealed why he rejected Chelsea and Real Madrid for Brighton

The 18-year-old winger says Premier League game time and youth development influenced his decision

Brighton beat Europe’s top clubs to secure one of the most exciting talents from Sweden’s Allsvenskan

Brighton & Hove Albion have pulled off one of the standout transfer coups of the summer after sealing a deal for Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm.

The 18-year-old, who has been one of the breakout young talents in Sweden’s top division, signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until June 2031.

Brighton have agreed to sign 18-year-old Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna from AIK Stockholm in a deal worth £21.5m. Photo credit: Brighton

Source: UGC

Yohanna’s rise has been rapid. After leaving the Ikon Allah Football Academy in Nigeria in 2025, he quickly adapted to European football, registering five goals and four assists in just 18 appearances for AIK, BBC Sport reports.

Despite strong interest from European giants including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United, the teenager opted for Brighton, a decision that has already sparked major discussion across football circles.

Yohanna explains his Brighton choice

Explaining why he turned down some of the biggest clubs in world football, Yohanna pointed to one key factor: development.

“I watch Premier League games a lot, so I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them. They are really good at developing young talents, and I think their style of play will fit me a lot.”

That belief in Brighton’s pathway system proved decisive as the Seagulls have built a reputation for giving young players meaningful opportunities in a highly competitive league, something Yohanna clearly valued more than immediate prestige.

Rather than risk being lost in the depth charts of Europe’s biggest clubs, the Nigerian winger opted for a club where progression and minutes on the pitch are part of the long-term plan.

Why Chelsea and Real Madrid missed out

Chelsea and Real Madrid both reportedly made strong efforts to sign the teenager, but Brighton’s project ultimately proved more convincing, Transfermarkt reports.

Zadok Yohanna snubbed interests from Chelsea, Newcastle, and Real Madrid to pen a five-year contract with Brighton. Photo credit: Brighton

Source: Getty Images

While the two European giants offer global status and Champions League football, Yohanna’s focus was development rather than headlines.

Brighton’s structured approach, emphasis on young talent, and attacking style underpinned his decision.

The Premier League side’s scouting network identified Yohanna early during his time in Sweden, accelerating talks before rival clubs could close in.

For Brighton, the signing continues their strategy of targeting high-upside young players before they reach peak market value.

For Yohanna, the move to the Seagulls represents a calculated step, one aimed at growth in his professional career, not glamour.

As Yohanna prepares to make the move to England, expectations will naturally follow. But for now, the message from the teenager is that Brighton offered something money and reputation alone could not, which is a clear path to becoming a star.

Nigerians rejoice over Yohanna’s Brighton move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian football fans have celebrated the extraordinary rise of teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna after Brighton completed the signing of the winger from Swedish club AIK Stockholm.

The transfer becomes a major milestone in the career of one of Nigeria's fastest-rising talents, whose journey from grassroots football in Kaduna to the English Premier League has captivated supporters across the country.

Source: Legit.ng