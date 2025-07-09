Nigerian government has called on the US President Donald Trump-led government to reconsider its revised visa reciprocity policy, which now limits Nigerian non-immigrant visas to single-entry, three-month validity

The call was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The government expressed concern over the US decision amidst partnership, cooperation and shared global responsibilities by both countries

Abuja - The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed concern over the recent decision by the United States to impose tougher visa restrictions on Nigerian citizens.

The government described the move as disproportionate, calling for a “reconsideration in the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.”

Legit.ng reported that the US government had announced a revision to its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, limiting the validity of certain non-immigrant visas, including the B1/B2 (business and tourism), F (student), and J (exchange visitor) categories, to just three months and restricting them to single entry.

New visa restrictions: Nigeria makes demand

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 9, by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Nigerian government said it viewed the new policy with “concern and keen interest,” particularly in light of the historically cordial relations between the two nations.

“The attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria has been drawn to the recent decision by the United States Government to revise its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigerian citizens, limiting the validity of non-immigrant visas, including B1/B2, F and J categories to three months with single entry.

“The decision appears misaligned with the principles of reciprocity, equity, and mutual respect that should guide bilateral engagements between friendly nations,” said Ebienfa.

According to the statement, the policy change would have a broad impact on Nigerians, affecting students seeking education in the US, professionals involved in legitimate business, and families visiting loved ones.

As reported by The Punch, FG emphasised that the restriction could hamper cultural and educational exchanges that have long been a foundation of US-Nigeria relations.

“While acknowledging the sovereign right of every country to determine its immigration policies, Nigeria respectfully urges the United States to reconsider this decision in the spirit of partnership, cooperation, and shared global responsibilities.

“Diplomatic engagements are ongoing, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to pursuing a resolution that reflects fairness and upholds the values of mutual interest,” Ebienfa noted.

