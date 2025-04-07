The Department of Homeland Security revoked the F-1 visas of 10 international students at Colorado universities, citing immigration law provisions related to foreign policy concerns

This action is part of a broader trend, with over 300 student visas terminated across the US, including high-profile cases linked to alleged affiliations with Hamas

The affected universities have committed to supporting their international students amidst the anxiety caused by these revocations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revoked the F-1 visas of 10 international students studying at Colorado universities, sparking concerns among affected individuals and institutions.

The University of Colorado reported that four students were impacted, while Colorado State University confirmed six cases.

Both universities expressed their commitment to supporting international students and urged those affected to seek assistance from their campus international student offices or their home country embassies.

Wave of visa revocations across the US

The revocations in Colorado follow a broader trend of visa terminations across the United States, with over 300 student visas reportedly rescinded.

The Trump administration cited a provision in immigration law allowing deportation if individuals are deemed to pose “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”

High-profile cases include allegations of links to Hamas, though none of the students involved face criminal charges.

Concerns over policy and student impact

The universities declined to provide further details, citing privacy concerns, but emphasised the anxiety such actions cause for international students.

Federal authorities reiterated their stance on maintaining campus stability and addressing perceived threats.

The situation highlights the challenges faced by international students navigating complex immigration policies while pursuing education in the United States.

About US Department of Homeland Security

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is a federal agency established in 2002 to safeguard the nation against threats, including terrorism, cyberattacks, natural disasters, and border security challenges.

With its mission to ensure public safety and resilience, DHS oversees multiple agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Its responsibilities encompass counterterrorism efforts, disaster response, cybersecurity, immigration enforcement, and infrastructure protection. DHS collaborates with state and local authorities, as well as international partners, to address evolving threats and uphold the nation’s security and emergency preparedness effectively.

