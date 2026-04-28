A Nigerian lady has shared how she struggled to survive in Abuja after NYSC despite trying multiple side hustles

She opened up about how the high living costs and inconsistent income left her financially drained and unable to stay

The lady eventually returned to her parents’ home to regroup, sharing her emotional experience online

A young Nigerian lady has shared her emotional experience of returning to her parents' house after concluding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady posted a TikTok video on April 17, 2026, where she opened up about her struggles to stay afloat after her service year in Abuja.

A lady who recently completed her NYSC shares frustration before moving back to her parents' house. Photo credit: @iam.ehlarrh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok video, @iam.ehlarrh disclosed that she had planned to build a life for herself in the city but was forced to return home after trying out several side hustles that did not yield the expected results.

"After my service year in Abuja, I honestly didn't want to go back home. I wanted to be able to build something for myself. Even when jobs were not first coming in, I tried everything I could," she said in the TikTok video.

Lady forced to return home after NYSC

Despite her hard work and multiple skills, the high cost of living in Abuja and the inconsistency of customers left her financially drained and "stuck." She juggled multiple side hustles, including a jewellery business, ushering jobs, lash extensions, microblading, and professional makeup.

Eventually, she said she had no choice but to return to her parents’ house.

A lady shares her struggle hustling during her service year. Photo credit: @iam.ehlarrh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said:

"I still felt stuck. At this point, I had tried a lot of things and I had failed. I cried. With my face buried in shame, I went back home. Not because I have given up, but to re-strategise. So, I’m sharing this now because this is my real life right now. It's not perfect; I haven't even figured it out. I will keep documenting my life, even as a girl in her 20s living with her parents. Because I know one day I will come back to this video and I would just be smiling."

Reactions as NYSC lady documents journey

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the TikTok video. Some of the comments are below.

Event Planner said:

"You tried like maddddd."

ZÐ said:

"You didn’t fail. 😩 You gained so much skill."

Zarah’s kitchen said:

"How about me wey no get house to go back to."

IFA shugar said:

"This is just the beginning. 😌 You will definitely come out strong."

Maria said:

"I went back to my mum's house yesterday, honestly it wasn’t easy, but to restrategise and start all over isn’t bad at the end of the day.😔"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Lady who traveled for NYSC returns home

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video showing the scattered and dirty condition of her shared apartment after returning from NYSC.

In a video, she narrated how she found the room in a mess with her bed scattered after returning from NYSC service.

While sharing her pain on TikTok, the lady regretted trusting the 'wrong roommate' and renewing her rent with her.

Source: Legit.ng