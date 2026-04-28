The City Boy Movement suspended Mrs. Tejuosho from her leadership role after an EFCC publication drew attention to her case

The organisation said the decision was taken to protect its image and ensure due process proceeded without interference

It maintained that the suspension did not amount to a declaration of guilt, framing it as a standard internal measure

The City Boy Movement has suspended Mrs. Tejuosho from her role as South-West Zonal Coordinator of its Women Wing following a publication by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The decision takes immediate effect and will remain in place while authorities complete their review of the matter.

City Boy Movement suspended Mrs. Tejuosho after an EFCC notice. Photo: EFCC

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by its management, the group said the step was taken to safeguard its reputation and maintain internal standards.

It described the move as a routine administrative action aimed at allowing due process to run its course without interference.

EFCC notice prompts immediate suspension decision

The statement read,

“Consequently, and in line with the Movement’s unwavering commitment to integrity, discipline, accountability, and respect for the rule of law, we hereby announce the immediate suspension of Mrs. Tejuosho from her office as South-West Zonal Coordinator, Women Wing, with effect from today, pending the full conclusion and resolution of the matter by the relevant authorities.”

Officials said the suspension does not imply guilt. They noted it is necessary to protect the organisation’s credibility while the issue is being examined.

The Movement reiterated its position on misconduct. It said any behaviour capable of damaging its image would not be condoned. Members were reminded of their obligation to uphold strong ethical conduct.

Tejuoshos's past EFCC cases

This is not the first time Tejuosho is facing scrutiny over alleged fraud-related activities. In June 2025, the EFCC questioned her in connection with an alleged appointment and contract scam.

Investigators examined claims that she obtained money from victims by promising federal jobs and contracts. Her legal counsel at the time said she had been granted bail while inquiries continued.

The EFCC also indicated that charges could follow as the probe progressed.

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

EFCC seals Abubakar Malami’s Maitama residence

Also, earlier in another story, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, March 24, took steps to assume control of the Maitama residence of former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami in Abuja.

Officials of the commission, reportedly led by Folarin Dare, arrived at the property in several buses and restricted access to the area.

Source: Legit.ng