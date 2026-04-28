FIFA has responded to claims of financial negligence towards retired Super Eagles of Nigeria players by Victor Agali

Agali, a former Super Eagles player and ex-chief scout for the Nigerian national team under coach Gernot Rohr, criticised the alleged lack of support and genuine recognition for ex-players in Nigeria

The federal government promised better welfare for Super Eagles in response to players' persistent concerns

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - FIFA has dismissed a recent claim that retired Super Eagles players are being denied financial benefits due to them.

Legit.ng had reported that Victor Agali, a former Nigerian international who retired from professional football in 2011, alleged that funds meant for the welfare of ex-players are sent from FIFA to Nigeria but do not reach the intended beneficiaries.

Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

FIFA addresses Agali's claim

Agali, who earned 11 caps for Nigeria, speaking on the Home Turf Podcast, expressed frustration over what he described as poor treatment of ex-internationals.

“We talk about pension. Do you know there's money coming from FIFA to Nigeria for the ex-players. Are you aware? I’ve not gotten anything from them… but I know the money is coming in,” he said.

The former Super Eagles striker further criticised the system in his country, stating that Nigerian football does not adequately respect or support its former players, especially compared to what he observed during his time in Europe.

FIFA dismisses Agali’s claims

Days after the video gained attention on social media, FIFA has now officially reacted to Agali’s allegations, firmly denying any wrongdoing or the existence of such pension payments.

In response to Legit.ng’s inquiry on the accuracy of Agali’s claim, FIFA stated that the allegation is unfounded.

The world football governing body exclusively told Legit.ng via email:

"FIFA is not aware of a specific fund benefitting former players in Nigeria.

"Generally speaking, we can refer to the following initiatives that have benefited the broader football community, including players, in several countries: FIFA Fund for Football Players (FFP) and the COVID-19 relief plan."

FIFA has rejected Agali’s claim that the NFF has failed to pay pensions to retired international players from funds allegedly received from the world football governing body. Photo by Sportsphoto

Source: Getty Images

What is FIFA Fund for Football Players?

The FIFA Fund for Football Players (FFP) is a joint initiative launched by FIFA and FIFPRO to provide financial support to professional players unpaid due to club insolvency.

It serves as a safety net (totalling $16 million through 2022) to partially cover overdue salaries, protecting players when clubs close or fail to pay.

About FIFA's COVID‑19 relief plan

Approved by the FIFA Council on June 25, 2020, FIFA’s COVID-19 relief plan made $1.5 billion available to support all 211 member associations and the six confederations in mitigating the financial impact of the pandemic.

The initiative, which also included mandatory funding for women’s football, helped cover COVID-19 testing, safety protocols, and operational costs to support the safe resumption of football activities.

Nigeria was among the multiple countries that benefited from the programme, with football administrators reportedly distributing $2 million to professional and amateur clubs, the Nigeria Women’s Football League, and the Super Eagles.

FG pledges better welfare for Super Eagles

Meanwhile, retired Super Eagles players have continued to raise concerns over their post-career welfare, citing inadequate support, financial difficulties, and insufficient recognition from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and relevant government authorities.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has previously pledged to improve the welfare of the Super Eagles, stating its commitment to empowering Nigerian youths, particularly through sports, The Punch reported.

FIFA delivers verdict on Nigeria’s World Cup hopes

In another development, Legit.ng reported that FIFA has delivered a firm response to growing calls for Iran to be replaced at the 2026 World Cup, ruling out any possibility of inviting nations like Italy or Nigeria as substitutes.

The debate gained traction after US envoy Paolo Zampolli suggested that Italy should be drafted into the tournament in place of Iran due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Source: Legit.ng