Earlier, the United States Government placed a visa restriction on Nigerians undermining the country's democracy

Reacting, the federal government disclosed that such a move should not be disregarded but welcomed because it is for the good of the country, Nigeria

Meanwhile, the US threatened to sanction anyone who interferes with the democratic process or instigates violence in the 2023 general elections

The Federal Government has maintained that whatever action taken against anyone who undermines the nation’s democracy, watered by the blood of many patriots, is right and justified.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this disclosure on Monday, January 3oth, in Abuja at the 20th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

FG reacts as the US government threatened to sanction anyone who interferes with the democratic process. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Lai Mohammed speaks on FG's position regarding the US visa ban

Mohammed was responding to the decision by the United States of America to slam a visa ban on some Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in undermining democracy in Nigeria, The Punch reported.

The minister reiterated the position of the Buhari administration to ensure free, fair and credible elections as well as a smooth handover to a successor elected by Nigerians on May 29th, 2023.

“Let those who undermine our democracy be sanctioned, and let them carry their own cross,” he said.

2023 presidency: PDP's Atiku reacts to US visa ban on election riggers

Legit.ng reported earlier that Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, supported the United States (US)'s visa ban on alleged election riggers in Nigeria.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, January 25, Atiku urged other “established democracies” to throw their weight behind the US in its plan to punish such criminals.

Atiku wrote:

“I welcome the United States visa ban on anti-democratic elements whose actions seek to undermine the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

“I encourage other established democracies to follow suit to ensure that there’s no hiding place for the enemies of our democracy."

