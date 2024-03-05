President Bola Tinubu's administration has said that the report that the United Arab Emirate has lifted the travel ban on Nigerians is false

According to the presidency, there was no official statement from either the Nigerian government or the UAE regarding the trending news and urged the general public to disregard it

Recall that the UAE in 2022 banned 20 African countries, including Nigerian, from traveling to its country

FCT, Abuja - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is yet to resume visa services for Nigerian citizens wishing to visit the country, the presidency said.

Several news outlets had reported that UAE on Monday, March 4, lifted the visa restriction on Nigerian travellers.

Presidency denies lifting of bans on Nigerian travelers to UAE Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

But Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, refuted the viral document in an update on his “X” page on Tuesday, March 5.

In October 2022, the UAE implemented a ban on citizens from approximately 20 African nations from entering its borders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among the affected countries are Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

The Emirati authorities issued a notice to trade partners and travel agents, instructing them to reject all applications.

Since the ban, the UAE and Nigeria have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute concerning flight allocations and travel restrictions.

Reacting on Tuesday, Onanuga said:

“UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorized either by the Nigerian government or the UAE.”

See the tweet by Onanuga here:

Source: Legit.ng