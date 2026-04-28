A Nigerian man shared his 12-year academic journey from leaving secondary school to becoming a lawyer

He revealed that he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination five times and sat for WAEC twice

The aspiring lawyer at one point studied two different programs in two different universities across two states

A Nigerian man identified as @very_preshus on TikTok has inspired many after sharing the difficult journey he navigated to achieve his dreams.

In a post that has now gone viral, the young man revealed that it took him 12 years after secondary school to reach the stage of being called to the bar.

He noted that the transition was not a smooth one as he had to let go of his initial dream of becoming an engineer.

Switching career paths

According to the scholar, he sat for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams twice and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams five times.

He also bagged two different university degrees within the period.

Describing the intensity of his struggle, he explained how he shuttled between the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and the University of Calabar (UNICAL) weekly.

He was managing two different programs in two different states simultaneously.

@very_preshus said:

"This journey was a very difficult one. It's been 12 years since I left secondary school, and soon I’ll be called to the bar. Abandoning my engineering dreams for law wasn’t easy—2 WAECs, 5 JAMBs, 2 university degrees, and all that time. At some point I shuttled between Uniuyo and UNICAL weekly as I was dealing with two different programs in two universities in two states; But I think it’ll be worth it. Call to Bar soon."

See his TikTok post below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @very_preshus's post below:

Uche's said:

"congratulations, I wanted to study law but jamb has jam me the second time"

Dj LawG wrote:

"Mek I finish my engineering degree nah law I de enter next help me God"

Eden commented:

"Congratulations Stranger this is evidence that Hard work pays. Your resilience spirit made it so."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng